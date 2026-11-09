October 2026 warmest on record globally: Copernicus

BONN, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- October 2026 was the warmest October on record globally, with a global-average surface air temperature of 15.35°C, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

The service said that 2026 is virtually certain to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, becoming the second calendar year to do so after 2024. The four-year average global temperature over 2023–2026 is also expected to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The data showed that September 2026 was the second-warmest September globally, with a global-average surface air temperature of 16.27°C, 0.82°C above the 1991–2020 average.

In Europe, summer 2026 was the third-warmest on record, while western Europe experienced its warmest summer on record, marked by severe dry conditions, exceptionally low river flows and unusually warm seas.