SCC reviews priorities for economic, industrial growth

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has discussed its priorities and work plan for the coming period, with a focus on further economic and industrial development.

The committee held its first meeting at the council’s headquarters in Sharjah at the start of its work for the fourth ordinary session of the 11th legislative term.

The meeting was chaired by Tareq Murad Al Balushi, the Committee's Chairman, and attended by committee members Engineer Nabil Butti Al Muhairi, Abdullah Tarish Al Ketbi, Mohammed Abdullah Al Balushi and Amer Mohammed Al Zarooni. Saif bin Suwaif Al Ketbi and Abdullah Al Soufi attended on behalf of the council’s General Secretariat.

The meeting discussed the committee’s work plan for the coming period, covering a range of topics and initiatives to continue supporting economic and industrial development, strengthen the investment environment and attract capital, thereby consolidating Sharjah’s position as an economic destination.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of monitoring policies that support the private sector, enhance competitiveness, and improve the business environment. Members also explored opportunities to diversify the economy and keep pace with technological transformations and innovations across various production sectors.

The committee members also reviewed key issues related to the development of logistics infrastructure and ways to improve its efficiency to meet the needs of economic sectors and to support sustainable growth across the emirate.

Concluding the meeting, Al Balushi reaffirmed that the committee would continue to fulfil its role in examining financial, economic and industrial matters and in preparing proposals and recommendations to help develop relevant policies.

He also emphasised the importance of joint efforts with the relevant entities to support the emirate’s development journey and to strengthen sustainable economic and industrial growth in Sharjah.