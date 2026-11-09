'Abu Dhabi Civil Defence' wins 1st place at EMS World Clinical Challenge 2026 in US

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority secured first place and the gold medal at the EMS World Clinical Challenge 2026, held during the 38th edition of EMS World Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida, United States.

Victory was secured after the authority’s Ambulance Department team outperformed more than 35 competing teams representing leading emergency medical services from across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and countries in Europe and the Middle East. The team delivered exceptional performances that demonstrated the highest levels of competence, professionalism and operational readiness in responding to incidents and emergencies.

The authority’s delegation demonstrated a high level of professionalism in responding to meticulously designed field scenarios involving multiple critical cases, including severe trauma, complex resuscitation cases and paediatric emergencies. Their performance was rigorously assessed by international judging panels comprising leading experts, against standardised criteria covering quick thinking, accuracy in clinical decision-making and the quality of advanced emergency medical interventions, alongside effective leadership, teamwork and resource management in settings that closely replicated real-world emergencies.

This international achievement reflects the advanced capabilities of the authority’s emergency medical personnel and the strength of their competitiveness on the international stage, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for the development of emergency medical care.

The victory also underscores the strategic importance of the authority’s participation in international events to exchange expertise and learn about the latest practices. Abu Dhabi has become an active regional and international hub for the sector, having hosted the Abu Dhabi International Emergency Medical Services Conference and its accompanying EMS Challenge in November 2025.

EMS World Expo 2026 is recognised as the world’s premier gathering for the emergency medical services sector, attracting more than 7,000 participants and experts from over 50 countries to showcase the latest treatment technologies and explore the future of emergency response.