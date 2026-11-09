Noura Al Kaabi meets President of Palau to strengthen bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met with Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, during his visit to the UAE, following her official visit to Palau in September 2026.

Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Whipps Jr., along with their best wishes to him and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Palau.

For his part, President Whipps Jr. conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

The two sides discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and their implications for the people of Palau and the wider Pacific. They also discussed advancing joint projects in renewable energy, tourism, digitisation, investment, and technical cooperation to support sustainable development in both countries.

Highlighting the role of culture and heritage in strengthening bilateral relations, Al Kaabi emphasised the importance of closer engagement between cultural institutions and stakeholders in both countries to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Discussions also addressed the UAE’s recent recognition as a Strategic Partner of the Pacific Islands Forum. Al Kaabi highlighted resilience, adaptability, and a focus on tangible results as common strengths that can underpin cooperation with Pacific countries, particularly in innovation and climate adaptation.