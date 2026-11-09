Zayed Authority for People of Determination officially launches Naqra Lab in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has officially launched the operations of Naqra Lab at its Al Ain Care and Rehabilitation Centre, with support from TAQA Transmission and in collaboration with Key2Enable, a company specialising in assistive technology.

The official launch follows the successful completion of the lab’s pilot phase and aims to enhance early learning opportunities and inclusive education, develop the skills of students of determination, and empower them to communicate and learn with greater independence and confidence.

This milestone builds on the partnership between the three entities, which began following a visit by the TAQA Transmission team to the lab in November 2025.

During the visit, the team explored the role of assistive technologies in supporting students and enhancing their communication and learning abilities, contributing to their skills development and expanding their educational opportunities.

The visit marked the beginning of a collaboration that translates corporate social responsibility into a sustainable impact on the lives of People of Determination and their families.

Naqra Lab aims to provide an interactive and inclusive learning environment tailored to students’ individual needs and abilities. Through the integration of assistive technologies and innovative educational solutions, the lab supports the development of essential skills and students’ social and emotional growth, while strengthening their self-confidence and independence and expanding their opportunities to participate in education and community life.

The initiative highlights the importance of integrating assistive technologies and developing inclusive learning environments to empower People of Determination by providing educational opportunities that respond to their needs and support their learning and development.

It also underscores the value of partnerships with private sector organisations and specialised entities in enhancing services and expanding access to innovative solutions, thereby promoting greater independence and active community participation among People of Determination.

The initiative brings together Zayed Authority for People of Determination’s expertise in care, rehabilitation and empowerment, TAQA Transmission’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, and Key2Enable’s technological and educational solutions. This collaboration supports the enhancement of students’ learning experiences while strengthening the role of teachers and families throughout their educational journey.

As part of the initiative’s future expansion plans, two additional labs are planned, enabling more students to benefit from assistive technologies and inclusive learning environments, while extending the partnership’s impact on early learning and skills development.

The project demonstrates the importance of partnerships between government institutions, the private sector and specialised organisations in harnessing innovation to serve People of Determination and provide more inclusive and sustainable educational opportunities. It also contributes to developing their abilities and potential while strengthening their active participation in society.