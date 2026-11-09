ERRA promotes accessible publishing, copyright protection at SIBF

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Reprographic Rights Association (ERRA) advanced dialogue on the creative economy, accessible publishing and copyright protection through a series of discussions and workshops held during the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2026.

On 3rd November, ERRA organised a high-level panel discussion titled “Creative Economy Dialogue”, bringing together officials, policymakers and experts in intellectual property, publishing and collective rights management from the UAE and abroad.

The session examined the impact of technological developments and artificial intelligence on creative industries, highlighting the challenges and opportunities they pose for copyright protection.

Participants discussed international best practices for reprographic rights management and collective licensing, fair remuneration for rights holders, and efforts to combat piracy and unauthorised use of copyrighted works. They also examined the publishing industry's economic contribution and the importance of sector-specific data in informing policy and investment decisions.

Representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the Ministry of Culture, the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO), the UK's Copyright Licensing Agency (CLA), the Hong Kong Reprographic Rights Licensing Society, the Publishers Association (UK), the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority took part.

ERRA also co-organised two specialised workshops on accessible publishing, held on 2nd and 5th November in collaboration with Emirati and international organisations.

The first, titled “Advancing the Implementation of the Marrakesh Treaty and Born-Accessible Publishing in the Arab Region”, took place at the Sharjah International Publishers Conference. It explored the treaty’s implementation, the production of publications in accessible formats from the outset, and cooperation to increase Arabic-language content for eligible beneficiaries.

The second workshop, “Accessible Publishing in Action”, took place at SIBF on 5th November. It focused on emerging technologies, including AI-powered content conversion tools, and provided an overview of the Accessible Books Consortium's (ABC) Global Book Service.

The sessions also highlighted the International Authors Forum's efforts to encourage rights holders to expand access to Arabic-language content, UAE initiatives to produce accessible books, and Kalimat Foundation's role in making such publications available.

Both workshops emphasised the importance of combining technological innovation, legal frameworks and international cooperation to expand access to knowledge while protecting authors' and publishers' rights.

ERRA is also welcoming visitors at its stand at Expo Centre Sharjah, where it is showcasing its services, explaining collective licensing mechanisms and promoting the lawful use of copyrighted works in educational and professional settings.

Mohammed bin Dukhain Al Matroushi, Chairman of ERRA's Board of Directors, said that expanding access to knowledge and protecting rights were complementary pillars of a sustainable publishing industry. He emphasised the need for clear frameworks governing the lawful use of copyrighted works and for licensing practices that balance users' needs with the rights of authors and publishers.

Majd Al Shehhi, Director of ERRA, said the association's programme aimed to translate professional dialogue into opportunities for collaboration and improved practices, supporting wider access to knowledge while safeguarding creators' rights.

Through its participation, ERRA aims to strengthen copyright protection, expand local and international partnerships, and promote lawful use of content, thereby contributing to a creative economy grounded in innovation, sustainability and respect for intellectual property.