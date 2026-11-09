Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed crowns Spain’s Jon Rahm champion of Abu Dhabi Aldar Golf Championship

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has crowned Spain’s Jon Rahm champion of the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Golf Championship, held over four days at Yas Links on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour.

The 2026 championship is the first of two season-ending playoff events on the DP World Tour, featuring the top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai Rankings. The top 50 players in the standings will qualify for the DP World Tour Championship, scheduled to take place next week in Dubai, marking the conclusion of the season.

The trophy presentation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Director of International Events at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Managing Director of Miral; Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Retired Major General Staff Pilot Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashmi, President of the Emirates Golf Federation; and Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar.

Spain’s Jon Rahm carded five-under-par in the final round to finish the championship at 23-under-par over four days. England’s Tyrrell Hatton secured second place at 21-under-par, while Rory McIlroy finished third at 19-under-par.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan praised the prestigious position that the Abu Dhabi Aldar Golf Championship has established on the international sporting stage, emphasising that its continued success reflects the unwavering support and attention given to sports in Abu Dhabi by the wise leadership, as well as the emirate’s ambitious vision, which has positioned it as a global hub for hosting major international sporting events and championships.

He said, “The Abu Dhabi Aldar Golf Championship represents an outstanding example of Abu Dhabi’s success in leveraging sport to strengthen its global presence and consolidate its position as a leading destination that combines organisational excellence with world-class sporting competition, reflecting the continuous development witnessed across various sectors in the emirate.

Since its inception in 2006, the championship has become an important contributor to tourism and economic growth, attracting thousands of visitors and golf enthusiasts from around the world. This success is supported by an integrated ecosystem of advanced infrastructure and high-quality services, alongside the security and stability enjoyed by the UAE and its deeply rooted values of tolerance, coexistence, and openness to diverse cultures from across the globe.”

Al Awani praised the outstanding success of the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Golf Championship, hosted at Yas Links on Yas Island for the fifth time.

He commended the collective efforts of sponsors, partners, the local organising committee, volunteers, and DP World Tour representatives for their contributions to delivering another exceptional edition of the championship.

The Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council congratulated Spain’s Jon Rahm on winning the championship title, reaffirming that Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position on the global sporting map by hosting major international championships and providing a world-class competitive and organisational environment that meets the highest standards, further enhancing its reputation as a leading destination for elite athletes from around the world.

He said, “The Abu Dhabi Aldar Golf Championship reflects the advanced position Abu Dhabi has achieved in organising and hosting major sporting events, particularly as it represents the first of the two decisive playoff tournaments in the DP World Tour’s season-ending series. Bringing together some of the world’s leading golfers, the championship showcases an exceptional level of competition and reinforces its prestigious international standing.

The strong spectator turnout throughout the four days of the championship, alongside television coverage reaching millions of viewers worldwide, demonstrates its success in attracting golf enthusiasts and promoting the sport. At Abu Dhabi Sports Council, we remain committed to expanding participation in golf across Abu Dhabi and the wider region by hosting international championships and supporting academic programmes and development initiatives."

“These efforts contribute to identifying emerging talent, encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to participate in sports, and making physical activity an essential part of everyday life,” he added.