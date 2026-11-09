EKTIFA showcases Saba Sanabel products at Südback 2026

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production EST (EKTIFA), through its Saba Sanabel brand, showcased the success of organic wheat cultivation in Sharjah at Südback 2026, one of Europe's leading trade fairs for the bakery and confectionery industries, held in Stuttgart, Germany, from 24th to 27th October.

Under the slogan “From Sharjah to the World”, the participation highlighted the emirate's efforts to transform desert land into productive agricultural areas through an ambitious vision, innovation and sustainable farming practices that support food security and strengthen local production.

Saba Sanabel presented the journey from cultivating organic wheat in Sharjah to using its organic flour to produce professional baked goods in Germany, highlighting an Emirati success story driven by determination and investment in knowledge and modern agricultural technologies.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director of Corporate Communications at EKTIFA, said the participation went beyond introducing Saba Sanabel products and demonstrating their quality. It also aimed to strengthen the brand's international presence, exchange expertise and knowledge, explore the latest baking technologies and techniques, and build professional relationships and partnerships that support innovation and continuous product development.

Al Suwaidi added that the exhibition provided an international platform to showcase the quality and versatility of Saba Sanabel flour through practical baking applications and demonstrations, while connecting with specialists from the bakery sector, professional associations and international industry experts.

The participation reflects EKTIFA's commitment to developing sustainable food industries and to demonstrating that locally produced agricultural ingredients can meet the needs of the organic food industry, in line with the highest international quality standards. It also supports Sharjah and the UAE's role in shaping a more sustainable future for organic food production.