Khalifa University, GSMA, AMD collaborate on radio frequency foundation models for telecom operators

DOHA, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology, GSM Association (GSMA) and AMD are launching an operator evaluation initiative for RFGPT during MWC Doha 2026, opening access for telecom operators to explore its capabilities and assess its relevance to their radio frequency analysis needs.

The collaboration brings together Khalifa University's research expertise in AI and wireless communications, GSMA's global mobile industry ecosystem, and advanced computing capabilities from AMD to evaluate how foundation models can address emerging challenges in modern telecommunications networks.

Developed by Khalifa University’s Digital Future Institute, RFGPT is a Radio Frequency (RF) foundation model that combines advanced wireless signal understanding with natural-language interaction. The model allows users to ask questions about observed wireless signals, identify their characteristics, and interpret complex scenes containing multiple signals.

By translating highly technical radio frequency data into faster and more accessible insights, RFGPT has the potential to support operator functions such as radio access network (RAN) optimisation, network planning, spectrum management, and interference analysis. Hosted on AMD compute and supported by GSMA, the model will be available to telecom operators to explore its capabilities and evaluate relevant use cases across network operations, planning and performance management.

Professor Merouane Debbah, Senior Director, Digital Future Institute, Khalifa University, said, “Radio frequency foundation models offer a new way to interpret the wireless environment, combining signal understanding with natural-language reasoning. With RFGPT, we want to give operators an opportunity to explore this approach in practice and help shape its development around the challenges they encounter in their networks. The initiative also reflects Khalifa University's commitment to advancing AI-driven communications technologies and accelerating the adoption of research innovations that address real-world challenges facing mobile network operators.”

Louis Powell, Director of AI Technologies, GSMA, said, “Operators need opportunities to test emerging AI capabilities against concrete use cases. This collaboration provides a focused evaluation window for RFGPT, supported by API access on AMD compute. The feedback will help us understand where the model can deliver value and what is needed to take it further.”

Philip Guido, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, AMD, said, “As wireless networks grow more complex, operators need new ways to understand their radio environments and make informed decisions. Our collaboration with Khalifa University and GSMA gives operators access to RFGPT on AMD compute to evaluate how AI could simplify RF analysis and support more effective network planning, spectrum management and interference mitigation.”