Sharjah Education Academy, Advance HE partner to establish teaching excellence centre

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Advance HE, a leading UK-based organisation working globally to improve the quality of higher education. The partnership aims to establish Sharjah’s first Academic Professional Development Centre for Teaching Excellence. The centre will seek Advance HE accreditation so that it can offer professional development pathways aligned with internationally recognised standards.

The agreement was signed by Khawla Al Hosani, Vice Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, and Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Advance HE.

The partnership reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to invest in people, build a leading education system founded on quality, innovation and the development of Emirati talent, and strengthen Sharjah’s position as a regional and international centre for educational excellence.

Khawla Al Hosani, Vice Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, said the partnership marked a strategic step in developing the Emirate’s higher education system, moving from providing professional development opportunities to building the institutional capacity to deliver high-quality programmes in line with international standards.

She said, “At Sharjah Education Academy, we believe that excellence in education starts with empowering those who lead teaching and learning. Through our partnership with Advance HE, we are building a comprehensive system for academic professional development that enables academic staff to improve their practice, gain international professional recognition and learn from leading practice and expertise around the world.”

She added, “Our ambition extends from developing individuals’ capabilities to building lasting local expertise. We want Sharjah to become a centre for teaching excellence and academic professional development that serves higher education institutions, raises the quality of education and strengthens its impact on students and the wider community.”

The agreement focuses on developing the professional capabilities of academic staff and other higher education professionals. It covers the Advance HE Certificate in Learning and Teaching in Higher Education, structured professional development programmes, mentoring, assessor training and support for pathways towards internationally recognised Advance HE Fellowship.

The Academy will also work with Advance HE to develop its professional development programmes and meet the requirements for accreditation. This will pave the way for accredited professional development pathways through which eligible participants can gain professional recognition through Advance HE Fellowship, subject to the relevant accreditation requirements and regulations.

This work is expected to build lasting institutional expertise in Sharjah, improve the quality of teaching practice and broaden opportunities for professional and academic development across the Emirate.

Alistair Jarvis CBE, Chief Executive of Advance HE, said, “We are delighted to be supporting Sharjah Education Academy in its commitment to enhancing teaching excellence across its higher education provision, for the benefit of both staff and students. Embracing Advance HE Fellowship and working towards accreditation of its staff development programme will be key to achieving this.”

He added, “It will bring international recognition of teaching excellence and, by building expertise within Sharjah, help to nurture home-grown Emirati talent for the long term. This is an important partnership, and we very much look forward to taking it forward with our colleagues in Sharjah.”

Alongside the professional development programmes, the partnership will give the Academy access to Advance HE’s international networks, specialist research and knowledge resources, as well as opportunities to develop academic leaders and exchange expertise and leading practice. It also lays the groundwork for future collaboration with universities and other higher education institutions in Sharjah, subject to the relevant arrangements and accreditation requirements. This will help institutions work more closely together and build their professional capacity.

Through this partnership, Sharjah Education Academy aims to turn international collaboration into lasting local expertise, strengthen its role in improving the quality of higher education and develop professionals who can lead improvement and innovation across the education sector.