FAB acquires Yasira Financial Services

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) today announced that it has acquired 100 percent of Yasira Financial Services B.S.C. (C), a Bahrain-based fund administration and trust services platform.

The acquisition represents a strategic step in advancing FAB’s integrated Securities Services offering. By bringing together Yasira’s established fund administration platform and specialist expertise with FAB’s leading regional custody capabilities, the transaction will strengthen the Bank’s ability to deliver integrated solutions to asset managers and institutional investors across public and private markets.

Yasira’s platform supports a diverse range of investment strategies, including public assets, private equity, venture capital and real estate, across multiple entities, structures and jurisdictions.

For private-market funds, the platform provides support throughout the fund lifecycle, from investor commitments and capital calls to allocations, financial reporting, and final distributions. These capabilities will complement FAB’s existing custody services for public-market assets, providing regional and international investment managers with access to a broader range of solutions through a single Securities Services platform.

The acquisition will further strengthen FAB’s MENASSA Securities Services offering by combining Yasira’s specialist fund administration expertise with the Bank’s regional and global custody, cash management and foreign-exchange capabilities. Together, these services will enable FAB to provide clients with a more integrated offering across the investment lifecycle.

Commenting on the acquisition, Pantelis (Linos) D. Lekkas, Group Head of Investment Banking & Markets at FAB, said, “The regional funds industry continues to grow in scale and sophistication, driving demand for integrated servicing capabilities. This acquisition is an important step in strengthening FAB’s Securities Services franchise and reinforces our commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality solutions that respond to the evolving needs of Middle East based clients.

“Our priority will be to ensure continuity for Yasira’s clients while investing in the platform, talent and capabilities needed to support their growth. Together, we will bring greater regional scale and local market expertise to fund managers operating across increasingly complex investment structures and jurisdictions.”

The acquired business will be rebranded and integrated into FAB’s broader Securities Services franchise, further strengthening the Bank’s regional offering.