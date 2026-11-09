AIQ, Siemens Energy collaborate to advance autonomous digital capabilities

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI orchestration specialist for the energy sector, and Siemens Energy, a global leader in energy technology, announced a strategic collaboration agreement to establish a scalable, commercially driven autonomous operations offering for the energy and process industries.

The two companies will combine AIQ’s operational AI applications, AI agents, and autonomous decision support with Siemens Energy’s capabilities in automation, digital twins, reliability, and asset performance management.

The collaboration forms the foundation for a structured commercial partnership, with an initial focus on autonomous and remote operations, drilling-related solutions, and reliability-driven digital offerings.

AIQ’s RoboWell autonomous well control application will be among the first offered as part of a broader Siemens Energy-led autonomous operations proposition.

Dennis Jol, CEO of AIQ, commented, “We believe strongly in the operational value autonomous capabilities create across energy workflows, and our solutions have already delivered measurable results in the UAE.”

He added, “Combined with Siemens Energy’s automation strength and international footprint, we can take solutions made in the UAE to operators across offshore, EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction), and international markets with pace, expertise, and scale.”

Khalid Bin Hadi, Managing Director, Siemens Energy UAE, said, “Accelerating our autonomous operations roadmap requires partners with proven technology. AIQ brings real-world deployments, mature applications, and direct access to advanced digital ecosystems used by operators in the UAE and beyond.”

He added, “This collaboration gives us the opportunity to develop a scalable offering that gives customers a credible path to autonomous and remote operations.”

Regional and international energy operators are investing in digitalisation, automation, and operational optimisation programmes to improve production efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance safety. By pairing field-proven AI applications with an established automation and integration platform, AIQ and Siemens Energy aim to reduce the time required for customers to move from pilot projects to production-scale autonomous operations.