Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy crowns sailing race winners

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy concluded the third round of its Internal Sailing Race today, bringing together more than 40 male and female sailors from the Academy’s Abu Dhabi and Al Mirfa branches, competing across seven categories in the Optimist and ILCA classes.

In the Optimist Under-10 category, Hamad Al Mheiri claimed first place, followed by Hazza Ibrahim Sultan Ibrahim in second and Saud Ali Mohammed in third. In the Optimist Girls category, Al Massa Mohammed Ali Al Marzouqi secured first place, while Al Mazoon Mohammed Ali Al Marzouqi finished second.

In the Optimist Boys category, Theyab Al Mheiri took first place, ahead of Ali Ibrahim Sultan Ibrahim in second and Hamad Al Mheiri in third.

In the ILCA 4 Under-14 category, Abdulrahman Al Bahri emerged victorious, followed by Al Yazia Al Hammadi in second and Sultan Ibrahim Sultan in third. Meanwhile, Marwa Al Hammadi topped the ILCA 4 Girls category, with Al Yazia Al Hammadi finishing second and Mahra Al Marzouqi third.

In the ILCA 4 Boys category, Abdullah Al Zubaidi secured first place, followed by Rashid Sultan Al Dhaheri in second and Omar Qandil in third. The ILCA 7 Men's category saw Othman Abdulkarim Al Hammadi claim first place, ahead of Hamza Ismail Al Ali in second and Simeon Hristov in third.

Following the conclusion of the races, the winners were honoured by Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy; Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Head Coach; and Khalifa Al Saadi, Academy Supervisor.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi said, “Internal sailing races represent a fundamental pillar of our sailor development programme. They provide participants with valuable opportunities to transition from training to actual competition, while enabling our technical teams to assess performance levels and identify areas for improvement. This contributes to building a strong foundation of talented sailors capable of achieving outstanding results in future championships.”

He added, “We are committed to ensuring that every round offers a new opportunity for sailors to gain experience and build confidence, particularly among younger age groups. Our focus remains on developing technical and mental skills while fostering a strong competitive sporting culture.”

The third round forms part of the Academy's season-long series of internal sailing competitions, designed to monitor sailors' progress, enhance their competitive capabilities, and support the advancement of promising talents to higher levels of competition, ultimately preparing them to represent the Club and the UAE at regional and international championships.