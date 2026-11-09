Dubai REST achieves seven-star rating in International Best Practice Competition 2026

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department’s Dubai REST app has achieved a seven-star rating, the highest classification in the International Best Practice Competition 2026, reflecting the advancement of digital real estate services in Dubai and their role in faster transaction processing, simplified procedures and increased customer satisfaction.

This recognition reflects Dubai’s efforts to develop government services through advanced technologies, progressing from enabling digital transactions to building an integrated digital ecosystem that brings real estate services and information together through a single platform. As a result, property owners, tenants, investors, brokers and developers can complete transactions and manage their real estate affairs more easily and efficiently.

The seven-star rating recognises an advanced model of digital transformation that enhances the quality of government services through greater system integration and innovative solutions that respond to the needs of different customer groups.

Since its launch in 2018, Dubai REST has progressed through successive stages of development, evolving from a platform providing essential real estate information and services into one offering a broad range of digital transactions, supported increasingly by artificial intelligence and data analytics to enhance the customer experience.

Property owners can monitor their assets and access relevant information through the digital property wallet, while tenants can register or renew tenancy contracts electronically. Investors can access market information and monitor real estate projects, supporting more informed decision-making.

These services reduce the need to visit service centres, save time and effort, simplify real estate obligations, and give individuals and businesses greater flexibility to access services when it suits them. The result is a government experience that is more responsive, accessible and convenient.

Dubai REST also reflects Dubai Land Department’s efforts to develop government services through greater system integration, data exchange and streamlined procedures. It integrates with UAE PASS and a range of government systems, enabling identity verification and transaction completion through connected digital channels.

Dubai Land Department also applies artificial intelligence across services including the Smart Rental Index and the Malik smart assistant, alongside smart valuation services and the digital property wallet. These solutions expand data use to deliver information and enhance the user experience.

Dubai Land Department continues to expand services available through digital channels and partners, and enhance integration with government entities and data exchange through the Dubai Data Platform. These efforts demonstrate the Department’s institutional and technological advancement in improving service efficiency and integration and driving digital transformation.

The seven-star classification carries particular significance within the International Best Practice Competition, where it represents the highest level of assessment and a ‘world-class benchmark’, based on best practices, measurable outcomes, supporting evidence and continuity of development.

This international recognition highlights Dubai’s continued progress in government service development, combining technological innovation, procedural improvement and measurable outcomes. These efforts align with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, strengthening the digital environment serving investors and customers across a growing real estate market.

Dubai Land Department continues to develop the platform by expanding the use of artificial intelligence, strengthening integration with PropTech companies and financial institutions, and advancing digital solutions that meet the sector's future needs.

Dubai REST demonstrates how government innovation can translate into meaningful improvements in service efficiency and quality of life by making real estate services easier and faster to access, while strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness and global standing in government innovation.