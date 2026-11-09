Tawazun advances integration of defence, medical capabilities at 46th World Congress on Military Medicine

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement is strengthening national partnerships and advancing the integration of capabilities that underpin military medicine and defence readiness by supporting the Executive Directorate of Military Health's efforts to ensure the success of the 46th World Congress on Military Medicine 2026, through its role as the National Partner of the event, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 13th November in collaboration with ADNEC Group.

The Council’s role reflects its broader mandate to enable the defence and security ecosystem and expand national capabilities that support defence readiness. These include military medicine, field medical solutions, advanced technologies, protective equipment and emergency response.

The Congress provides an international platform to showcase Emirati capabilities and solutions in military medicine and operational support, highlight innovations that advance military healthcare and emergency response, and showcase advanced solutions for protection and safety in operational environments.

Khalifa Ayada Al Hameli, Executive Director of Strategy and Executive Affairs at Tawazun, said, “Military medicine is a vital component of defence readiness, playing an essential role in safeguarding the health of armed forces personnel and strengthening the ability to respond to operational challenges. We are committed to advancing integration with the Executive Directorate of Military Health, aligning national requirements with industrial and technological capabilities to enable solutions that serve this critical sector.”

He added, “Advancing military medicine requires sustained integration across medical expertise, technological innovation and industrial capabilities, alongside international cooperation and knowledge exchange. Platforms such as this Congress provide an opportunity to highlight the UAE’s capabilities in military healthcare, emergency response and operational readiness, contributing to the long-term sustainability of the national defence ecosystem.”