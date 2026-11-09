Khalifa University to host QS Middle East Summit in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the leading global higher education analytics and rankings organisation, today announced that more than 400 global higher education leaders will convene in Abu Dhabi for the QS Higher Ed Summit: Middle East 2026, placing the UAE capital at the center of an international dialogue on how universities can translate research excellence, advanced technology and talent development into greater economic and societal impact.

Hosted by Khalifa University and organised by QS, the QS Higher Ed Summit: Middle East 2026 will take place from 22nd to 24th November 2026 at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Under the theme ‘Future-Ready Universities, Future-Ready Economies,’ senior decision-makers from across the Middle East and internationally will connect perspectives from academia, government and industry on the role of universities in shaping competitive, innovation-led economies.

The three-day Summit will examine pathways to knowledge-driven growth across the UAE and the wider region, integrate AI and digital transformation into institutional strategy, and strengthen evidence-based, policy-informed decision-making.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, will deliver a keynote address. Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University will deliver the opening remarks.

Khalifa University’s position as host reinforces the Summit’s focus on institutions that translate academic and research excellence into wider impact. The university is currently ranked 147th in the QS World University Rankings 2027, making it the first university in the UAE to enter the global top 150. Complementing its academic and research strengths, Khalifa University connects scientific discovery with innovation and enterprise through capabilities spanning incubation, commercialisation and startup development, strengthening its contribution to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said, “As the UAE advances a knowledge and technology-driven economy, Khalifa University provides a strong setting for this global dialogue, reflecting in practice the Summit’s focus on future-ready universities. Through its research-intensive model, strengths in science and engineering, advanced technology, talent development and growing research-to-enterprise capabilities, the University demonstrates how higher education institutions can contribute directly to national priorities, future industries and economic competitiveness. We look forward to engaging with institutions and decision-makers ready to advance this agenda.”

Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Chair, QS India and Vice President, Strategic and International Engagement at Quacquarelli Symonds, said, “We are delighted to be hosting the QS Higher Ed Summit: Middle East 2026 in Abu Dhabi together with Khalifa University.

“While the world of work globally is undergoing drastic shifts and economies are adapting to emerging trends and technologies, the role universities play worldwide is only expanding. From training students to be future-ready, to driving innovation, economic growth and international collaboration, universities already demonstrate their impact locally, regionally and globally every day.

“This summit will allow participants to take this impact even further.

“The forward-looking leaders who can forge strong research and exchange partnerships that drive innovation, embrace digital technologies effectively and best build sustainability into their operations will be the ones that will continue delivering for students, industry and wider society in the future.”

The programme is structured to encourage high-level dialogue and practical outcomes through presidential roundtables, strategic workshops and curated cross-sector discussions. It will also feature start-ups and innovations showcasing emerging approaches and technologies with the potential to shape higher education in the region.

The programme will examine the changing geography of global higher education and the opportunity this creates for institutions in the region.

The agenda will also include the alignment between graduate capabilities and workforce demand while building the research, innovation and international partnerships required to compete globally. Through focused engagement among academic, government and industry leaders, the Summit will advance partnership development and peer-level dialogue on the priorities shaping higher education systems and economic competitiveness.