Anabtawi opens AED150 million ice cream factory at Dubai Industrial City

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Anabtawi Food Industries, a leading food manufacturer, has inaugurated its ice cream manufacturing facility at Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, in the presence of senior officials and various representatives from federal authorities and government bodies in Dubai.

The AED 150 million investment marks a key step in Anabtawi Food Industries’ growth strategy, enabling it to develop a wider range of ice cream products to meet diverse customer requirements. Spanning over 172,000 sq. ft., the factory features custom-engineered, flexible production lines capable of producing more than 45 million litres of ice cream annually.

Beyond supporting Anabtawi Food Industries’ proprietary brand, MiniMax, across the UAE, the factory will serve as an export base for the GCC and broader MENA markets, while delivering bespoke private-label manufacturing and co-packing services for distributors, importers, and commercial partners.

“The UAE offers a world-class business environment for local and international investors, supporting the growth of its manufacturing capabilities,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. “Anabtawi Food Industries’ new factory adds to Dubai Industrial City’s growing community of food and beverage manufacturers serving regional and global markets. Our integrated industrial ecosystem continues to attract investment and enable manufacturers to scale their operations, in line with the objectives of Operation 300bn, the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

Zahi Anabtawi, Chairman of Anabtawi Food Industries, said: “Launching this factory is a key milestone in our long-term growth strategy. With flexible production capabilities, we can serve a broad range of consumer needs while offering distributors and retail partners tailored manufacturing solutions. Establishing this capacity at Dubai Industrial City gives us a strategic base from which to grow our brands, develop new partnerships and pursue further opportunities across the region and beyond.”

Equipped to produce a comprehensive range of ice cream products, from bite-sized 10ml portions to 10-litre commercial tubs, the factory operates under stringent international food safety standards with FSSC 22000 certification.

Underpinning the operation is an integrated cold chain network, comprising a dedicated fleet of refrigerated vehicles maintaining temperatures below –18°C, supported by cold storage hubs across the UAE, ensuring full product integrity from production line to final delivery.