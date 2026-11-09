CMA licenses 68 new companies in nine months, reviews over 30 applications

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Waleed Al Awadhi, CEO of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), said 68 new companies obtained licences from CMA during the first nine months of 2026, while more than 30 licensing applications are currently under review.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Awadhi said CMA continues to enhance the regulatory environment to support the growth of financial activities while maintaining robust standards for licensing, financial solvency, corporate governance and investor protection.

International regulatory engagement remained an important component of the licensing process, with more than 250 fit-and-proper requests sent to regulators in international jurisdictions during the first nine months of 2026 as part of the authority's assessment of applicants and its efforts to maintain high regulatory standards.

The total number of licensed companies increased by 43% year-on-year, while the number of accredited professionals rose by 64% during the same period.

Al Awadhi said CMA is streamlining licensing procedures and enhancing digital services to facilitate market entry and improve service efficiency, while maintaining rigorous regulatory and supervisory requirements.

He said CMA's focus in the coming period is on translating the vision of the UAE's wise leadership into regulatory and development initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of the UAE's capital markets, strengthen investor confidence and support sustainable economic growth.

CMA's priorities include several legislative and regulatory projects, most notably establishing a regulatory framework for the Investor Protection Fund, introducing rules for identifying systemically important entities to support proactive supervision and market stability, and regulating the division of public joint-stock companies.

CMA is also working to streamline licensing procedures through a project aimed at processing applications that meet all requirements within seven working days, improving service efficiency and facilitating financial activities while ensuring continued compliance with regulatory requirements.

Al Awadhi said the authority continues to enhance its digital services and leverage artificial intelligence to improve operational efficiency and regulatory oversight. This includes re-engineering licensing and employee accreditation procedures to reduce unnecessary administrative requirements, improve clarity and facilitate access to services, while maintaining rigorous regulatory standards.

He added that CMA is collaborating with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) to launch the "Emirati Investor Relations Development Programme", which aims to train more than 100 Emirati professionals in investor relations, helping to develop national expertise and strengthen corporate governance and disclosure practices.

In 2027, CMA will continue to enhance its regulatory and supervisory capabilities, focusing on emerging technologies, including asset tokenisation, while expanding investment opportunities within a transparent and flexible regulatory framework that protects investors' rights.

Regarding IPOs and listings, Al Awadhi said CMA approved the share offering of DIP Holding PLC in 2026. The company announced in October its intention to offer a portion of its shares to the public and list them on the Dubai Financial Market.

He said new IPOs and listings are important avenues for broadening investment opportunities, deepening capital markets and providing companies with additional sources of financing. He stressed that CMA's priority is to ensure that companies are well prepared, disclosures meet high standards and regulatory requirements are fulfilled, helping to maintain investor confidence and support sustainable market growth.

Companies also continued to tap capital markets to meet their financing needs, with capital increases totalling approximately AED3.4 billion during the first nine months of 2026, underscoring the importance of capital markets in providing diverse financing options that support business expansion and growth.

Al Awadhi said total trading value on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) reached approximately AED408.2 billion during the first nine months of 2026, with foreign investors accounting for 49% of total trading value, reflecting their continued active participation in local markets.

He explained that assessing market performance requires looking beyond individual investment flows to broader indicators, including liquidity levels, the diversity of the investor base and sustained trading activity. The authority's priority, he added, is to foster a transparent, efficient and clearly regulated investment environment that strengthens investor confidence and enhances the markets' ability to attract long-term capital.

On attracting long-term foreign investment, Al Awadhi said building confidence in markets and their institutions requires a clear regulatory framework, reliable disclosures, effective protection of investors' rights and a diverse range of investment opportunities.

He said CMA continues to strengthen corporate governance and disclosure requirements while enhancing regulatory oversight and enforcement. Its efforts include implementing capital requirements aligned with Basel III standards for licensed companies to strengthen their financial positions and risk management capabilities, alongside enhancing corporate governance disclosure requirements to promote greater transparency.

The number of domestic investment funds rose by 94% year-on-year to 97 during the first nine months of 2026, while their assets under management increased by 30% to AED28.6 billion.

In parallel, the authority is advancing new regulatory initiatives, including rules governing the transfer of registration of public joint-stock companies from free zones to the mainland.

Al Awadhi said CMA is also enhancing licensing procedures to facilitate market entry for qualified international financial institutions through clearer, more efficient processes, while maintaining regulatory and supervisory requirements.

He stressed that these efforts are complemented by closer cooperation with international regulators and the development of mechanisms to facilitate cross-border market access.

CMA's goal, he concluded, is to develop capital markets that offer diverse investment opportunities under a robust regulatory framework, giving investors the confidence and clarity they need to make long-term investment decisions.