Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to enrich libraries at SIBF 2026

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of AED4.5 million to purchase the latest publications from publishers participating in the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) to enrich the emirate’s public and government libraries.

The fair, held from 4 to 15 November at Expo Centre Sharjah, brings together 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, showcasing more than 1.7 million titles across a wide range of subjects, including science, literature and other fields of knowledge.

The grant reflects H.H.’s continued support for the publishing industry and its long-term growth, while enriching public and government library collections with new and diverse titles. It also expands access to knowledge for readers, researchers and students, and strengthens libraries’ role in serving the community.

The initiative embodies H.H.’s vision, which places books and libraries at the centre of Sharjah’s cultural development and views investment in knowledge as a means of developing people and their capabilities. This vision supports writing, translation and publishing while ensuring access to a continually updated range of knowledge resources that meet the interests of different generations.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, stressed that the grant reflects a comprehensive cultural vision that links the growth of the publishing industry with better access to knowledge. She said that the value of books is realised when they reach readers and maintain a presence in libraries, educational institutions and cultural organisations.

H.H. added that the grant provides direct support to publishers and gives Sharjah’s libraries the opportunity to renew their collections with publications from different cultures, languages and disciplines. This strengthens their role in building knowledge-based communities and in supporting the emirate’s cultural development initiatives at various levels.

Held under the theme “Made of Stories”, the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair features more than 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events, with 106 writers and artists from 25 countries participating. The fair also welcomes the Sultanate of Oman, further strengthening its status as a platform for cultural exchange and engagement among publishers, creative professionals and readers from around the world.