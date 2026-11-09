Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative announces first cohort of 15 Emiratis joining ‘Water Pioneers’ youth programme

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative has announced the selection of 15 young Emiratis, aged 19 to 31, for the inaugural cohort of its “Water Pioneers” Youth Program.

Following the opening of registration in September 2026, the Program now features a series of workshops, expert-led sessions and site visits designed to equip the young pioneers with the knowledge, skills and leadership capabilities to contribute to national and global efforts to address water scarcity.

The inaugural cohort brings together participants from fields spanning water and environmental sciences, engineering, technology, finance, public policy, entrepreneurship, sustainability and the arts. Participants include a water engineer working with smart metering, artificial intelligence and big data; an entrepreneur developing technology to produce water from air; a finance professional with experience investing in desalination projects; and an artist using photography and creative expression to raise awareness of environmental issues. Together, they bring complementary perspectives and expertise that can enrich discussions on water scarcity and the development of sustainable solutions.

The 15 participants selected for the inaugural cohort are: Shaima Aljneibi, Amna AlBastaki, Aya Almarzooqi, Mohammed Alyousefi, Hind Alketbi, Hoor Ahli, Rashid Aldarmaki, Reem Habib, Hoor Alkatheeri, Saif AlHameli, Abdalla Almarzooqi, Ali Alhammadi, Muzoon Almarzooqi, Salma Almehairbi and Zayed Musaed.

“Addressing the global water challenge requires collective ambition, collaboration and solutions that look beyond today. Just as importantly, it requires investing in the next generation and empowering young people with the knowledge, capabilities and opportunities to collectively help shape the future of water. The inaugural Water Pioneers cohort reflects the ambition and determination of young Emiratis to be part of that effort. Water has always been an integral part of the UAE’s story, and through this Program, we are building on that legacy by empowering a new generation to contribute to addressing one of the world's most pressing challenges,” said Ayesha Al Ateeqi, Chief Executive Officer of The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

The Program reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing young talent while recognizing that water challenges intersect with food, energy, technology, finance and community well-being. By connecting emerging professionals across disciplines, it seeks to encourage informed dialogue and practical contributions.

Water scarcity remains a growing global challenge, with 2.2 billion people worldwide still lacking access to safely managed drinking water. As pressure on water resources continues to increase, engaging the next generation and bringing fresh perspectives into the global water conversation is increasingly important.

Water Pioneers will give participants opportunities to learn from experts, exchange ideas and explore how their skills can contribute to sustainable water solutions.

The inaugural cohort marks the first step in a longer-term ambition for the “Water Pioneers” Youth Program. Beyond the initial 12 months, the Initiative aims to sustain participants’ engagement through an alumni network, creating opportunities for continued collaboration and contributions to water-related initiatives in the UAE and internationally.

Regarding the backgrounds of the inaugural Water Pioneers, Shaima Aljneibi is an IT and product management professional at the Central Bank of the UAE, with experience in innovation and user-centred design.

As a certified innovation expert, she is interested in applying practical, user-focused approaches to addressing water challenges.

Amna AlBastaki works at Global South Utilities (GSU) and specialises in international affairs and global development, with a background in political science and diplomatic leadership.

Her experiences abroad have strengthened her belief that access to clean water is a fundamental right for all and deepened her interest in the relationship between water, communities and sustainability.

Aya Almarzooqi is a water engineer at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), working at the intersection of water, renewable energy and emerging technologies.

Her experience includes smart metering, artificial intelligence, big data and the use of data and innovation to improve resource efficiency.

Mohammed Alyousefi is a strategy consultant at Bain & Company with a background in economics and experience in strategic decision-making and multidisciplinary problem-solving. He is interested in applying economic and strategic perspectives to addressing water scarcity and advancing sustainable solutions.

Hind Alketbi studies artificial intelligence at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and is interested in the governance and responsible use of emerging technologies. She co-founded a university student organisation and has undertaken research exploring how AI systems comply with regulatory frameworks.

Hoor Ahli works at the Dubai Future Foundation and has experience in futures thinking, public policy and youth engagement.

She participated alongside the UAE's climate negotiations team at COP27 and COP28 and contributed to water-related awareness initiatives.

Rashid Aldarmaki has an academic background in chemical engineering and professional experience in desalination at ACWA. He specialises in water technologies and challenges related to water scarcity. His involvement in community initiatives and cross-cultural engagement has also strengthened his interest in communicating water issues to diverse audiences.

Reem Habib has an academic background in climate science and sustainability from the University of Toronto and is interested in exploring environmental challenges and their wider societal implications.

Through volunteering and participation in initiatives including WiSER Pioneers, she has developed a particular interest in raising awareness of water conservation and connecting environmental sustainability with UAE culture and heritage.

Hoor Alkatheeri is an entrepreneur and artificial intelligence student at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and the founder of HAAY, a start-up developing technology to extract water from air. She combines emerging technologies with practical solutions in her efforts to develop new approaches to addressing water scarcity and advancing innovation in the water sector.

Saif AlHameli works in finance at KfW IPEX-Bank and has international experience in Europe and the UAE.

He has contributed to investments in desalination infrastructure and other water-related projects. His interests include water reuse, sustainable infrastructure investment and knowledge exchange between international markets.

Abdalla Almarzooqi works in renewable energy at Masdar and specialises in project financing, implementation and stakeholder engagement.

His interests include nature-based water solutions, water demand management and approaches that connect water sustainability with community needs.

Ali Alhammadi studies chemical engineering at Khalifa University and has experience in student leadership, having chaired several university student councils.

He is interested in exploring the relationship between water, innovation and UAE heritage and seeks to encourage young people to contribute to addressing sustainability challenges.

Muzoon Almarzooqi adopts a systems-thinking approach to water challenges and is interested in exploring the connections between water and broader environmental and societal issues.

She is particularly interested in understanding these interdependencies and contributing to meaningful, sustainable long-term impact.

Salma Almehairbi is an artist working in the creative sector and an interior design student at Zayed University. She explores environmental themes through photography and art.

Her work includes photographs of water and the sea, as well as artworks using recycled materials, reflecting her interest in using creativity to raise awareness of water-related challenges.

Zayed Musaed works in environmental science at AD Ports Group and has experience implementing water-related projects, bringing practical knowledge of sustainability and infrastructure.

His experience also includes exposure to climate policy and international sustainability discussions through Expo City and COP28.