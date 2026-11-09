ADCAN Pharma, M42 partner on UAE oncology manufacturing, research

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADCAN Pharma has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, to explore collaboration in pharmaceutical manufacturing and clinical research. The agreement supports efforts to develop the UAE’s life sciences sector and strengthen its role in global pharmaceutical supply chains.

Under the MoU, the two organisations will explore contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) opportunities through Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led global pharmaceutical company. CDMOs develop, manufacture and package medicines on behalf of other pharmaceutical companies. The initial focus will be on secondary packaging—preparing finished medicines in the labelling and packs required for each market—and export-orientated pharmaceutical supply. Glenmark has completed a quality audit of ADCAN Pharma’s manufacturing facility, an important step toward moving the project to its next stage.

The next phase will focus on facilitating the UAE registration of an advanced oncology product based on an antibody-drug conjugate, a type of targeted cancer therapy that links an antibody to a cancer-killing drug, designed to deliver treatment directly to cancer cells. Batch release for key export markets may follow, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and approvals.

ADCAN Pharma will also support clinical trial activities led by IROS, M42’s contract research organisation, helping connect clinical research with pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

The collaboration is designed to grow ADCAN Pharma’s CDMO business and secondary packaging services, while supporting M42’s clinical research objectives. It also contributes to Abu Dhabi’s efforts to build a connected life sciences ecosystem that links local pharmaceutical capabilities with global markets.

Hamdan Mohamed AlDahmani, Chairman of ADCAN Pharma, said, "Our partnership with M42 is an important step in developing advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in the UAE and strengthening the sector’s competitiveness in regional and international markets.”

Dr. Fokion Sinis, Chief Executive Officer of ADCAN Pharma, said, "By focusing on specialised oncology products and drawing on our local manufacturing capabilities and our partners’ expertise, we aim to expand our business and open up new opportunities across global pharmaceutical supply chains, supporting the UAE’s position as a leading centre for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

David Kavanagh, Acting Chief Operating Officer of M42’s Integrated Health Solutions, said, "Turning scientific discovery into treatments for patients depends on clinical research and pharmaceutical manufacturing working closely together. Through IROS, M42 is building the clinical research capabilities that help position Abu Dhabi as a partner for companies developing advanced therapies, and our collaboration with ADCAN Pharma explores how local manufacturing can support that work and connect it with international markets.”

The MoU was signed at Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 by Dr. Fokion Sinis, Chief Executive Officer of ADCAN Pharma, and Dr David Kavanagh, Acting Chief Operating Officer of M42’s Integrated Health Solutions, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.