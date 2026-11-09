Subscription to ADIB’s new shares as part of its AED1.75 billion rights issue to begin on 10 November

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, announced that the subscription period for its AED 1.75 billion rights issue will open on 10 November 2026 and run until 24 November 2026, both days inclusive. The rights issue will support the Bank’s continued growth and the delivery of its Vision 2035 strategic priorities, while further strengthening its capital position.

Eligible shareholders registered as of the Eligibility Date on 2 November 2026 were allocated one right for every 34.14 existing ADIB shares held. Shareholders holding allocated rights, as well as investors who purchase rights during the rights trading period, may participate in accordance with the terms of the prospectus. Each right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new ADIB share at an issue price of AED 16.45.

ADIB is acting as the Sole Receiving Bank for the rights issue. From 10 November, subscription applications can be submitted through the ADX ePortal and participating ADIB branches. ADIB account holders can also subscribe digitally through the ADIB Mobile App using their existing digital banking credentials.

Rights trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) remains open until 16 November 2026 under the trading symbol “ADIBRI26”, while subscription for new shares remains open until 24 November 2026. Trading in the new shares is expected to commence on ADX on 18 December 2026.

The rights issue will strengthen ADIB’s capital base and support its next phase of growth under Vision 2035, while maintaining the Bank’s focus on sustainable long-term value creation for shareholders.

Shareholders who do not take up their entitlement in full will retain their existing shares, but their percentage ownership in ADIB will be diluted following the issuance of the new shares, including where they sell their rights.