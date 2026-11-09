Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Downtown Design at Dubai Design Week

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited Downtown Design yesterday. The fair was held at Dubai Design District (d3) as part of the 12th edition of Dubai Design Week and brought together more than 300 brands and designers from over 35 countries.

During the visit, Sheikh Nahyan viewed contemporary design works and collections by brands, designers and studios from the UAE, the region and around the world. The exhibits ranged from furniture and lighting to ceramics and glasswork, alongside pieces that reinterpreted traditional crafts through contemporary design.

Downtown Design, the flagship event of Dubai Design Week, brought together new collections from international design houses and works by independent designers and emerging studios. Local contributions included pieces developed by UAE-based designers through Tashkeel’s Tanween Design Programme, furniture prototypes presented by participants in the Athath Fellowship run by MAKE in Abu Dhabi, and a project by Sila Collective commissioned by Sharjah’s 1971 Design-Space.

The fair also hosted talks featuring more than 50 design and architecture practitioners from the region and around the world. Discussions explored the use of materials in design, the role of craftsmanship in product development and how design can respond to changing needs in the spaces where people live and work.

The 12th edition of Dubai Design Week was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in strategic partnership with Dubai Design Distric t(d3) and with the support of Dubai Culture. The programme featured exhibitions, installations and workshops, including the UAE Designer Exhibition, Inherited Futures, which presented works by 30 UAE-based creatives and explored the relationship between traditional knowledge, craftsmanship and contemporary design, curated by Emirati architect and designer AlZaina Lootah.