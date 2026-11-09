Over 40 competitors from 28 nationalities join Al Marmoom Camel Marathon

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Cultures from around the world came together at Al Marmoom, where more than 40 competitors representing 28 nationalities took part in the first preliminary round of the eighth National Day Camel Marathon for Expatriates, organised by the Events Department at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center.

The celebratory event combined the excitement of camel racing with the spirit of coexistence that distinguishes the UAE, transforming the camel track into a meeting place where residents from across the world came together around one of the country’s oldest sports, deeply rooted in its history and national identity.

The Dubai Camel Racing Club in Al Marmoom hosted three races across women’s and men’s categories, with competitors demonstrating enthusiasm and determination in their pursuit of the leading positions.

This edition recorded a notable increase in both the number and diversity of participants, reflecting growing interest in a heritage experience that gives residents an opportunity to discover Emirati culture through the practice of one of the UAE’s most authentic traditional sports.

The races unfolded amid enthusiastic support and interaction, with participants striving to deliver their best performances while drawing on the experience they had gained in handling and riding camels under the guidance of specialised trainers from the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre.

The diversity of participants and nationalities gave the event a distinctive character, further establishing it as an occasion that brings together enthusiasts of the sport from different cultures on UAE soil.

In the first race, dedicated to the women’s open-weight category over a distance of 1,200 metres, Barbara Livastari of Poland claimed first place, followed by Natalie Chantley of the United Kingdom in second, while Celine Rachel of France finished third.

In the second race, for the men’s category over 1,200 metres, Fateen Faisal of India secured first place, with Ahmed Bahaa of Egypt taking second and Yang Li of China finishing third.

The third race, dedicated to the women’s Farda weight category over 1,500 metres, saw Ekaterina Kudria of Russia take first place, followed by Young Yu Liv of China in second, while Audie Dervelinger of France finished third.

At the conclusion of the races, the top finishers in all three categories were honoured in the presence of H.E. Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre; Mohammed Abdullah bin Dalmook, Director of the Events Department at the Centre; and Rashid Hareb Al Khasouni, Director of the Fazza Championships Department.

The awards ceremony took place in a festive atmosphere that reflected the spirit of the marathon and the sense of competition and engagement shared by participants from different nationalities.

The eighth edition of the National Day Camel Marathon for Expatriates represents a significant milestone in the event’s journey. Over the years, the marathon has opened the world of camel racing to residents of different nationalities, giving them an opportunity to experience an important aspect of Emirati life and the knowledge, skills and traditions shaped by the relationship between people and the desert.

The growing participation in the marathon also reflects the prominent place heritage sports hold within Emirati society and their ability to attract people from diverse cultural backgrounds in an environment that enables everyone to explore aspects of the UAE’s history and heritage through direct experience.

Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, said the National Day Camel Marathon for Expatriates reflects the distinctive character of Emirati society — a society that takes pride in its culture while opening it to everyone who lives on its soil.

He noted that the participation of more than 40 competitors representing 28 nationalities demonstrates the event’s success in building a meaningful human connection between residents and the UAE’s local heritage.

He said: “One of the most meaningful things we can offer the UAE’s guests is the opportunity to experience our culture and become part of its story. When someone who has come from the other side of the world rides a camel and learns skills that were part of our ancestors’ lives, they discover something about the character of this country that words alone cannot convey.”

“This is one of the values that distinguishes the UAE. It gives everyone who lives here an opportunity to understand its identity and experience its culture more closely, while respecting the culture and experiences that every individual brings with them.”

H.E. bin Dalmook added: “We take great pride in seeing such a diverse range of nationalities come together on one track, sharing the excitement, the challenge and the joy of achievement. The coexistence we proudly celebrate in the UAE finds a genuine expression in scenes like these, where sport becomes a common language and participation in our heritage creates an opportunity to build friendships and strengthen bonds between people.”

“What matters to us at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre is that these experiences remain accessible and continue to thrive, and that every participant leaves with new knowledge, a deeper appreciation of Emirati culture and a beautiful memory of a country that brought people together through mutual respect and friendship.”

The marathon attracted a strong audience comprising participants’ families and friends, as well as members of expatriate communities living in the UAE, who followed the races and enthusiastically cheered on the competitors.

Their presence added a social dimension to the competition and reflected the cultural diversity that characterises Dubai.

Feelings of excitement and encouragement filled the track as spectators watched participants compete in their designated riding attire, creating a scene in which different faces and languages came together around an authentic Emirati sport.

The event demonstrated how heritage activities can create spaces for interaction, communication and greater understanding among different segments of society.

The strong public attendance further reinforces the marathon’s community dimension, bringing participants and their families together in an experience that allows them to discover the traditions and atmosphere of camel racing at close range, while strengthening Al Marmoom’s position as a destination for heritage sports and cultural activities in Dubai.