Dubai South opens Iron Mountain’s first UAE logistics facility

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focused on aviation, logistics, and real estate, has announced the opening of Iron Mountain’s first warehousing and logistics facility in the UAE.

Located in the EZDubai Logistics Hub at Dubai South and operated by Iron Mountain, a global leader in information management services including warehousing and logistics solutions, the 37,000-square-metre facility consolidates Unilever’s warehousing and fulfilment activities across its divisions under one roof.

As Unilever’s logistics service provider, Iron Mountain will also deliver value-added services, including co-packing and product set assembly, while consolidating bonded and non-bonded warehousing to drive greater supply-chain efficiency and coordination. The facility will leverage drone technology, automated robotic inventory counting, and advanced automation to optimise performance.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of EZDubai Logistics Hub, said, “We are pleased to welcome Iron Mountain’s first warehousing and logistics operation in the UAE to Dubai South. The facility brings together services that support Unilever’s supply chain and adds to the range of logistics capabilities available within our ecosystem. We remain committed to supporting businesses as they establish and expand their operations, providing an entire integrated ecosystem that meets their evolving logistics requirements.”

Ako Djaf, Managing Director, Warehousing & Logistics – MENAT / APAC at Iron Mountain, said, “The opening of our first warehousing and logistics facility in the UAE marks an important milestone in the development of Iron Mountain’s Warehousing & Logistics business in the region. As trusted guardians of what matters most to our customers, we’re committed to building strategic partnerships with companies like Unilever, to unlock new possibilities through innovative, high-efficiency logistics solutions that create long-term value for both businesses.”

Djaf continues, “We are proud to support Unilever with an integrated operation that combines warehousing, fulfilment and value-added services, while introducing innovative technologies to further enhance efficiency and inventory visibility. Dubai South provides an excellent platform for this operation, with its strategic location and strong connectivity to the region’s key logistics gateways. We look forward to further developing our Warehousing & Logistics capabilities in the UAE and across the wider region.”