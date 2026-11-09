‘Sharjah Deserves the Best’ begins school sustainability campaign

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The second phase of the “Sharjah Deserves the Best” campaign, implemented by the Department of Municipal Affairs (DMA) in Sharjah, has begun with a series of school visits in collaboration with BEEAH Group.

This phase aims to extend the campaign’s awareness efforts to schools, encouraging students to reduce their use of single-use products and adopt sustainable alternatives in their daily lives.

During November, the programme will take place at a number of schools across Sharjah, featuring awareness workshops, interactive activities and the distribution of reusable bags to help students adopt more sustainable daily habits.

Student Engagement

Sultan Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the DMA in Sharjah, said extending the campaign to schools would help increase community participation by encouraging students to engage with its themes, contribute ideas and promote environmentally responsible practices and the responsible use of daily products.

He explained that feedback from students would allow them to identify the challenges they face and their everyday practices, guiding the development of awareness content and activities that reflect their needs.

Al Ketbi added that students would share the knowledge and experiences they gain with their families and the wider community, helping turn environmental awareness into daily practices.

Long-Term Impact

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the DMA in Sharjah, said: “Schools provide an ideal environment for reinforcing awareness messages and turning them into sustainable practices. We have therefore designed an interactive programme that combines knowledge with practical application and encourages student participation.”

He added: “Through this phase, we aim to expand the campaign’s impact and reach an important group within the community, supporting its objectives of promoting sustainability and reducing the use of single-use products.”