Nominations open for 2027 Aster Nursing Award with $250,000 prize

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Aster DM Healthcare has announced the launch of the sixth edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, inviting registered nurses worldwide to showcase their contributions to healthcare and compete for a prize of USD 250,000. Established to recognise the exceptional contributions of nurses, the award celebrates individuals whose work is advancing patient care, strengthening healthcare systems, driving innovation and making a meaningful difference to communities.

The award is open to registered nurses worldwide, recognising outstanding contributions to nursing and healthcare. Applicants can select their Areas of Professional Nursing Experience and share stories from their nursing journey through case-study questions, highlighting the breadth and impact of their work has made across Patient Care, Nursing Education, Social & Community Service in Healthcare/ Public Health, Research/Innovation/Entrepreneurship in Healthcare, and Nursing Leadership/ Administration.

Over the years, the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has evolved into a global platform celebrating nursing excellence, bringing inspiring stories of dedication, leadership and innovation to the forefront. The 2026 edition received more than 134,000 registrations from 214 countries and economies, reflecting the growing global reach of the initiative. Applications for the 2027 edition can be submitted through www.asterguardians.com in multiple languages by December 31, 2026.

The multi-stage evaluation process will be independently managed by Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and overseen by a distinguished Grand Jury comprising internationally recognised healthcare leaders. Following a rigorous assessment process, the Top 10 finalists will be selected and invited to compete for the award, culminating in a global awards ceremony planned for May 2027, aligned with International Nurses Day.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “When we instituted the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, our vision was to create a platform that would recognise nurses not just for the care they deliver, but also for the ideas they advance, the systems they strengthen and the communities they transform. The response over the past five editions has reinforced how much nurses contribute to healthcare in ways that often go unrecognised. As we launch the sixth edition, we remain committed to bringing these stories to the forefront and ensuring that exceptional nursing contributions receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve.”

The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award was instituted in 2021 by Dr. Azad Moopen to recognise the invaluable contributions of nurses worldwide. The inaugural edition, held in Dubai in May 2022, was won by Nurse Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya, followed by Nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd from the UK in 2023. Nurse Maria Victoria Juan from the Philippines won the third edition, while Nurse Naomi Ohene Oti from Ghana was named the winner of the fourth edition in May 2025. The fifth edition, held in Kochi, India, in 2026, recognised Dr Agimol Pradeep from the United Kingdom, Senior Transplant Coordinator at King’s College Hospital and Honorary Senior Lecturer at the University of Salford. Her work addressing healthcare inequities, including co-founding the Upahaar initiative, which has registered more than 10,000 stem cell donors, exemplifies the far-reaching impact nurses can have on patients and communities.