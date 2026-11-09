NXTPLAY invests in Dubai-based Gallop Global to expand international padel events

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) --NXTPLAY, the investment platform co-founded by Belgian Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Gonzalo Vila, has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai-based Gallop Global, marking the platform's first investment in padel.

According to a statement, the partnership aims to support Gallop Global's plans to expand its portfolio of international sporting events and strengthen its presence in global markets.

Gallop Global organises the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, part of the global Premier Padel circuit, and develops and delivers sporting events and live experiences across various markets.

The statement said the partnership brings together NXTPLAY's expertise in sport and media with Gallop Global's capabilities in developing and delivering sporting events, supporting its plans to expand into new markets.

Courtois said padel is experiencing growth across several markets and that NXTPLAY is looking to invest in companies operating in the sector, adding that the partnership with Gallop Global aligns with this strategy.

For his part, Iván Modia, CEO and Co-Founder of Gallop Global, said NXTPLAY's involvement as an investor and strategic partner supports the company's international expansion plans and strengthens cooperation in developing sporting events.

The announcement coincides with the 2026 Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 at Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai.