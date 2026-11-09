20 contestants to compete for AED1 million prize in AI Grandmaster Challenge

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced the selection of 20 contestants from around the world to compete in the AI Grandmaster Challenge, taking place at The Challenge Dome, part of the Dubai Future Week running from 18 to 21 November 2026 at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future.

On Wednesday, 18 November, contestants will face a series of increasingly complex challenges designed to test their ability to apply artificial intelligence across multiple disciplines. These will include creating multimedia content, building intelligent applications and solutions, and developing AI-powered assistant experiences, while demonstrating their ability to innovate and deliver results within strict time limits.

The challenges will become progressively more difficult as the competition advances, with the top performers from each round progressing to the next until one winner is crowned AI Grandmaster and awarded a prize of AED 1 million.

Google Cloud will serve as the challenge's technology partner, supporting a competitive experience that enables participants to demonstrate their skills in using the latest AI tools to develop innovative solutions and experiences in real time.

A judging panel comprising AI experts and specialists from Google Cloud will assess contestants against a range of criteria, including the quality of their outputs, creativity, technical execution, adaptability and ability to use AI effectively under time pressure.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said, "The AI Grandmaster Challenge provides an important opportunity to showcase outstanding skills, expertise and emerging talent in artificial intelligence. AI has become a powerful tool for enhancing human capabilities, making it essential to keep pace with rapid technological advances and remain ready to adopt and develop creative solutions that contribute to a better future for humanity. Accelerating technological transformation and the adoption of AI applications across different areas of work and everyday life is fundamental to moving towards a future in which AI becomes an active partner in human progress.”

Strategic Objectives

Building on the global momentum of its previous edition in 2025, which attracted more than 3,800 applications from 125 countries, the AI Grandmaster Challenge aims to continue building a global community for exchanging knowledge, expertise and innovations in AI prompt engineering.

The challenge also seeks to provide an open platform for local and international talent, strengthen opportunities for international collaboration and innovation, and unlock new possibilities offered by the rapidly advancing capabilities of artificial intelligence.

It aims to drive a significant shift in the use of AI technologies to support development and the future of humanity, while reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub with advanced digital infrastructure and a high level of future readiness and maintaining its standing among the world's leading digital cities.

The initiative also seeks to generate a positive impact across the technology community and other sectors, strengthen an ecosystem that supports sustainable innovation, and encourage the development of practical AI-powered solutions.

Held under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, Dubai Future Week will feature a diverse programme of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, inspiring conversations, challenges and competitions, exhibitions, immersive experiences, closed-door meetings, offstage events and unique public activations.

Activities will take place across eight main concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.