Rain, strong winds, rough seas expected on Tuesday

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy conditions across the UAE on Tuesday, with a chance of rain over islands and some coastal, northern and western areas.

Temperatures are expected to fall, while northwesterly winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times and causing blowing dust. Wind speeds could reach 45 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be rough, to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be slight.