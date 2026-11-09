Abu Dhabi rolls out campaign to strengthen child protection awareness

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), together with its partners, has launched the “Protecting Children Takes All of Us” campaign to raise public awareness of 'Dama Al-Aman', Abu Dhabi’s integrated child protection system, and its role in safeguarding children across the emirate.

The campaign aims to provide clear, accessible information to help parents, educators and community members recognise potential signs of abuse or neglect, understand how to respond and report concerns about children's safety, and know where to seek support.

Protecting children is a shared responsibility that requires coordinated efforts and an integrated system to ensure every child grows up in a safe and supportive environment. It also requires informed communities capable of identifying risks early and taking appropriate action to prevent harm, ensuring children and families receive timely support.

In this context, ECA and its partners have established 'Dama Al-Aman', bringing together 21 local and federal entities across education, health, social care, law enforcement and justice within a unified framework to prevent harm, identify potential risks early and coordinate appropriate protection and support for children and families.

The system is underpinned by the 'Dama Al-Aman' Child Protection Policy, launched in 2023 and endorsed by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Grounded in Wadeema’s Law, the policy establishes clear responsibilities and coordination mechanisms across sectors, providing a unified foundation for protecting children throughout the emirate.

These joint efforts are already making a positive difference for children and families across Abu Dhabi. More than 400 child protection specialists have been trained, alongside practitioners across the education, health and social care sectors, to help prevent harm, recognise concerns early and respond effectively.

Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Special Projects & Partnerships at ECA, said, “Every child deserves to feel safe, to be heard, and to know there is someone they can turn to. Protecting children starts with the little things: noticing when something feels wrong, listening without judgment, and having the courage to speak up when a child may need help.”

She added, “Through 'Dama Al-Aman', we want every parent, teacher and community member to know that they have a role to play, and that they are not alone in playing it. You don’t have to be a specialist to make a difference. Sometimes, simply noticing, listening and taking action can change the course of a child’s life.”

She stressed, “Because protecting children is not the responsibility of one person or one entity. It takes all of us, working together, to make sure every child in Abu Dhabi grows up safe, supported and able to thrive.”

Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashdi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, emphasised that protecting children is a shared responsibility requiring collective efforts by families, communities and relevant institutions to create a safe environment that safeguards children's rights and supports their healthy development and well-being.

He said Abu Dhabi Police's participation in the “Protecting Children Takes All of Us” campaign, under 'Dama Al-Aman', reflects its commitment to raising public awareness of the risks of abuse and neglect, helping communities recognise signs that children may be at risk and promoting appropriate responses to cases requiring intervention and protection.

He stressed the importance of aligning efforts and sharing expertise among partners to strengthen prevention, enable early risk detection and ensure timely responses and necessary support for children. He reaffirmed that sustained collaboration is essential to building an integrated child protection system that safeguards children's safety, security and quality of life.

Alia Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi, Senior Chief Prosecutor, Abu Dhabi Family Prosecution, said, “The ‘Protecting Children Takes All of Us’ campaign plays a vital role in reinforcing awareness that protecting children goes beyond intervening when harm has already occurred. It begins with recognising early warning signs that a child may be at risk, listening to children, and promptly reporting any concerns about their safety to the relevant authorities. Responding responsibly to these warning signs and reporting concerns in a timely manner are essential steps in preventing abuse and neglect, safeguarding children's rights, and ensuring their safety, stability and healthy development in a safe and supportive environment.”

Asma Al Azri, Executive Director of the Family Cases Sector at the Family Care Authority (FCA), said, “Protecting children and ensuring their safety and wellbeing is a responsibility we all share. It calls for close collaboration among all relevant entities to ensure a comprehensive and effective response to the needs of children and their families. At the Family Care Authority, we bring this shared responsibility to life through our Child Centre, which unites relevant entities under one umbrella to provide integrated services for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. By combining case management and coordinated interventions with social, psychological and medical support, we ensure a rapid response that safeguards the privacy of children and their families, while providing the right care at the right time.”

Al Azri added, “'Dama Al-Aman' reflects the power of partnership and institutional integration in creating a safe and supportive environment for every child in Abu Dhabi. It strengthens our collective efforts across prevention, early detection and effective intervention. At FCA, we believe that a strong child protection system is built when relevant entities work as one, delivering connected services that always place the best interests of the child first. Together, we aim to reinforce family stability and cohesion, ensuring children receive the protection and care they need to grow and thrive.”

Mariam Alhallami, Executive Director of the Private Education and Charter Schools Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), said, “An education system can only deliver on its promise when students feel safe, valued and supported. For ADEK, this means fostering a culture of care and accountability across schools, with educators equipped to identify concerns early and respond effectively. 'Dama Al-Aman' strengthens this foundation by bringing schools, families and child protection services closer together, reinforcing a shared responsibility to safeguard every child's wellbeing and enable them to thrive.”

Dr. Durra Alblooshi, Acting Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), said, “Healthcare professionals are among the first to recognise when a child needs protection. During clinical checkups, changes in a child's physical or mental health may reveal what the child finds difficult to express. Trained healthcare professionals can recognise these signs and provide appropriate care in coordination with the relevant authorities. By collaborating with partners within the 'Dama Al-Aman' system, ADPHC continues to embed child protection as an integral part of healthcare delivery. This includes establishing dedicated Child Protection Units, equipping healthcare facilities with policies and guidelines that support standardised procedures, and providing specialist training on reporting and referral pathways so that children and their families receive support at the right time.”

The campaign aims to extend these efforts to the wider community, helping more people understand their role in keeping children safe. Over the coming months, 'Dama Al-Aman' will reach communities through schools, community Majlises, traditional media and digital platforms, offering clear guidance on recognising warning signs, responding to concerns and seeking support.

The newly launched 'Dama Al-Aman' website provides a dedicated hub for community members and practitioners to access trusted child protection resources, including practical guides and manuals, information on how the child protection system works, and guidance on reporting concerns to the relevant authorities. Further information is available at www.damaalaman.ae.

Child protection concerns can be reported through the Ministry of Interior's Child Protection Hotline on 116111 or the Family Care Authority's 24-hour hotline on 800444. In emergencies, Abu Dhabi Police can be contacted on 999.