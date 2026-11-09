FIBA hails Dubai's debut on 3x3 World Tour calendar

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has highlighted Dubai's successful debut as a host of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour, adding a new destination to the international circuit under a three-year partnership securing events in the emirate through 2028, with further opportunities to build on the inaugural tournament over the next two editions.

In a report published on its official website, FIBA said the tournament at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City, combined elite 3x3 basketball with entertainment and community activities, including music, street culture and fan experiences, helping the sport connect with wider audiences beyond the competition itself.

Meanwhile, the UAE Basketball Federation announced plans to develop a programme to establish and train a national 3x3 basketball team, aiming to enhance its prospects of competing at the 2032 Olympic Games.

Salem Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE Basketball Federation, said hosting the World Tour in Dubai for the first time was a source of pride, particularly amid the sport's growing global popularity and its role in attracting players and expanding community participation.

He added that 3x3 basketball provides greater opportunities for players to showcase their abilities and skills, including those who have not had the chance to join traditional 5x5 basketball teams, noting that the sport's distinctive format and rules allow more players to participate and compete.