Emirates secures innovative Shariah-compliant French lease financing for two Airbus A350-900 aircraft

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) today announced the successful completion of a 12-year Shariah compliant French Lease transaction supporting Emirates’ acquisition of two new Airbus A350-900 aircraft in 2026.

The innovative funding approach combines two financing frameworks that are typically structured separately, aligning the features of the French lease with Shariah principles within a single financing structure.

The financing directly supports Emirates’ ongoing fleet expansion strategy, while demonstrating the growing versatility of Shariah-compliant structures in the global aviation market.

By blending optimised aviation structures with Islamic finance, this transaction demonstrates how airlines can access alternative, diversified pools of capital. It establishes a repeatable blueprint for future international aviation financings seeking to harmonise these two distinct frameworks while meeting Islamic law requirements

DIB and Natixis CIB acted as Islamic Financiers and Arrangers.

Derek Blaney, Acting Chief Financial Officer at Emirates Group said: "Emirates continues to pursue diverse solutions and innovative funding structures as part of our long-term financing strategy. Drawing on the complementary strengths of Dubai Islamic Bank and Natixis CIB, this landmark transaction combines Islamic finance with a French Lease structure, helping to diversify our funding sources while supporting the continued expansion of our fleet. Our strong financial performance and proven track record give us access to innovative solutions like this one, and we are pleased to have worked with both partners on a structure that sets a precedent for future aircraft financing."

Naveed Ali, Chief of Corporate Banking at DIB, said: “This transaction reflects the growing sophistication and international relevance of Islamic finance. By bringing together the French Lease framework and Shariah-compliant financing, we have helped structure a solution that supports Emirates’ long-term financing requirements while demonstrating how Islamic finance can be applied to complex, cross-border aviation transactions.

“Our role as Islamic Financier and Arranger and Shariah Structurer draws on the depth of DIB’s corporate banking and Shariah structuring capabilities. Our Shariah team also played an important role in aligning the relevant requirements of the French Lease structure, including the applicable French Lease considerations, with Shariah standards. This demonstrates the potential for sophisticated Islamic financing structures to support the evolving capital requirements of major international industries.”

Jean Chédeville, Head of Transportation Finance, Natixis CIB, said: “This transaction demonstrates our ability to develop tailored financing solutions and bring high added value to our clients. We are thrilled to support Emirates with another tailored aircraft delivery funding solution and very pleased to partner with Dubai Islamic Bank on such a unique