Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence & Development reviews national programmes, updates on government work

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development, held as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026.

During the session, the Ministerial Council reviewed various programmes and updates on government operations. H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed emphasised the importance of federal-local integrated work in launching and successfully implementing regulations and government projects, aiming at enhancing the efficiency of government work across all sectors, as well as improving government services provided to citizens, residents, and the business community in the UAE.

The meeting included a review of progress on government initiatives related to artificial intelligence and digital transformation. It also addressed national priorities such as Emiratization, labour market, energy, investment, environment and biodiversity, national data and statistics, and other strategic sectors.

Furthermore, the meeting’s agenda covered proposed public policies and regulations on matters including the quality of higher education institutions, pharmaceuticals and medical products, and the tax system.

Discussions also focused on development proposals designed to enhance the efficiency of the government workforce and strengthen the federal government’s public finances.