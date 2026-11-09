Dubai’s 13th Flag Garden honours Mohammed bin Rashid with with unique display of 10,000 UAE flags

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has announced the launch of the 13th edition of the Flag Garden, which this year honours His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The initiative pays tribute to His Highness’s leadership and humanitarian legacy, which has inspired generations and made ambition, excellence and shaping the future defining elements of UAE society.

Flag Garden forms part of the ‘National Month’ celebrations in Dubai, organised by Brand Dubai in partnership with government, semi-government and private sector entities. The initiative brings together citizens, residents and visitors to celebrate the UAE flag and the nation’s journey since the establishment of the Union. It also pays tribute to the UAE’s leadership, which continues to build on the Founding Fathers’ legacy and shape a future defined by opportunity, achievement and hope.

This year’s Flag Garden features nearly 10,000 UAE flags arranged to form a large-scale portrait of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Measuring 60 metres by 90 metres and covering an area of 5,400 square metres, the installation combines the symbolism of the national flag with a tribute to a leader who has placed service to the nation and its people at the heart of his vision and leadership.

Located at its permanent site on Jumeirah Beach in Umm Suqeim 2, Flag Garden welcomes visitors until 10 January 2027. The garden adds a unique cultural and artistic dimension to national celebrations in Dubai, bringing together people of different cultures and generations in a shared expression of loyalty and belonging.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “This year’s Flag Garden pays tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose vision inspires us to celebrate our identity and values through creativity and share our national story in ways that resonate with people across cultures and generations.”

Al Suwaidi added: “The Flag Garden is one of Brand Dubai’s initiatives that use creativity to transform public spaces into experiences that convey national and community values. Through this edition, we aim to provide citizens, residents and visitors with a shared space to celebrate the UAE, its flag and its leadership, while gaining a deeper appreciation of the values that underpin the nation’s progress.”

Mahra Alyouha, Member of the Organising Committee of the ‘National Month’ celebrations in Dubai, said: “Over the years, Flag Garden has become a much-anticipated annual event associated with the UAE’s national celebrations, bringing together families and residents from across Dubai. This year’s edition holds special significance as it honours His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose vision has had an impact far beyond the UAE and whose initiatives and leadership have inspired communities around the world.”

Over the years, the Flag Garden has continued to celebrate the UAE’s national symbols through creative expression, bringing the significance of national occasions closer to the community. As part of the ‘National Month’ celebrations in Dubai, the initiative reflects Brand Dubai’s commitment to transforming public spaces into places for community engagement and participation, while showcasing the UAE’s identity and values in ways that resonate with diverse audiences.

Visitors are encouraged to share their photos and experiences at the Flag Garden on social media using the hashtag #UAEFlagGarden