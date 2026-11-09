ADX adds to expanding ETF offering with planned cross-listing of GQG US Equity ETF

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) is set to broaden investor access to US equities through the planned cross-listing of the GQG US Equity ETF (GQGU), managed by GQG Partners. The listing will bring the region’s largest and most active ETF marketplace to 27 funds, providing investors with greater access to innovative and differentiated international investment opportunities.

The cross-listing of the GQG US Equity ETF, which currently trades on NYSE Arca, will provide UAE investors and member markets on the Tabadul network with direct access to GQG Partners’ US equity strategy. The initial offering period is scheduled to run from 9 to 13 November 2026, with the ETF expected to list on ADX on 19 November 2026.

Managed by GQG Partners, the fund focuses on high-quality, attractively priced companies with sustainable competitive advantages, durable earnings, and long-term compounding potential, while seeking to actively manage downside risk. The GQG US Equity ETF held US$

473million in assets under management (AUM) as of 5 November 2026, and its current top holdings include Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon.

GQG Partners is a boutique investment management firm founded in 2016 that provides global, international, emerging-markets and US equity portfolios for institutions, advisors and individual investors worldwide. The firm is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices in Abu Dhabi, London, New York, Seattle, Sydney, and Tacoma, with its international headquarters in ADGM, Abu Dhabi. As of 30 September, GQG Partners employed approximately 241 people globally, including 20 professionals in ADGM and assets under management of US$149.2 billion.

ADX offers a diverse and growing range of innovative ETFs. Earlier this month, the exchange listed two South Korea-focused ETFs managed by Hanwha Asset Management, providing local and regional investors with exposure to the country’s advanced manufacturing, technology, defense, and aerospace sectors.