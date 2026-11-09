Al Gergawi at UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026: 'We do not settle for achievements; we redouble efforts, deliver faster results'

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said vital projects worth more than AED 4 trillion are underway across the UAE as the government continues accelerating efforts to stay ahead on the international stage.

Al Gergawi said the country is united under one flag and guided by an exceptional leadership known for its wisdom, swift decision-making and constant presence on the ground with the public.

“Our teams across all authorities and entities consistently demonstrate exceptional spirit and enthusiasm, in accordance with the expectations we have set for our society. Their efforts have delivered positive results, contributing to boosting our solid and resilient economy across all sectors. Work on vital projects continues, with projects worth more than AED 4 trillion now under way in the UAE. Our message to the world is clear: our nation keeps moving forward.”

Al Gergawi made the remarks in his opening address at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Gergawi said doubling the effort and results is a shared responsibility.

Al Gergawi stressed that “in the UAE, we do not settle on achievements. We redouble the efforts and deliver faster results. If anyone tries to set us back a year, we work harder to move forward by 20.”

Al Gergawi said the UAE is guided by a sense of responsibility towards the future of its people to achieve the leadership’s vision, maintain its positive image and preserve its standing as an international model.

“People across the UAE share a sense of historic responsibility to safeguard the nation’s achievements. Public trust in the government, the social cohesion and coexistence, and the discipline across communities, institutions and schools are all factors that set the UAE apart.”

Al Gergawi said the leadership’s ultimate goal is for the UAE to exemplify the best as a nation, government and society, in pursuit of the strategic vision to become the best country in the world.

Al Gergawi added: “People grow with the responsibilities they carry, and governments grow with the responsibilities they bear towards the nation, society and future generations.”

Al Gergawi noted that the UAE Government Annual Meetings provide a crucial platform each year to review the government’s work, reassess national priorities, evaluate the country’s current position and plan for the future.

Al Gergawi added, "In this year’s Annual Meetings, which bring together 500 of the UAE’s most senior officials, we have one mission, as set out by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: to build a stronger society and a more resilient economy, make swifter decisions and deliver better services.”