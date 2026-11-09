Verona hosts sixth leg of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup featuring 96 horses

VERONA, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The sixth leg of the third edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) concluded on Sunday at the Veronafiere exhibition centre in Verona, Italy, featuring 96 horses belonging to around 70 owners. The competition coincided with the Fieracavalli international exhibition, one of the world’s leading and longest-established gatherings dedicated to horses and equestrian activities.

The EAHGC series is held under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) and Chairman of the EAHGC Higher Organising Committee. Its third edition includes legs on every continent as part of the UAE’s efforts to support Arabian horse owners and breeders, preserve the breed’s heritage, strengthen its international presence and promote cooperation within the global Arabian horse community.

Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of EAHS and Vice-Chairman of the EAHGC Organising Committee, attended the final day’s competitions and took part in the awards presentation, alongside Giovanni Sacripanti, Director-General of Fieracavalli Verona, and Francesco Santoro, President of the Italian Arabian Horse Association.

Alyssya By Tresca, owned by Az. Agr. Tresca di Filippini Giancarlo, claimed gold in the Yearling Fillies Championship. Arosa El Tini, owned by Stefan Gallmetzer, took silver, while Samira AVA, owned by Az. Agr. AV Araby di Vitaro Alberto, secured bronze.

In the Junior Fillies Championship for two- and three-year-olds, Marilyn Gallaria, owned by Stephan Pramstrahler, won gold. Pamelah O, owned by Aurelia Sophia Baumgartner, claimed silver, while Aleph Malvina, owned by Podere Delle Bellezze SRL, took bronze.

Rafinna PPJ, owned by Giuseppe, secured gold in the Mares Championship, followed by Euphorika, owned by Amadio Sparapan, with silver, and Shakira By Rasheed, owned by Massimo Parisi, with bronze.

Ebtihajj M, owned by Alexandra Lebedeva, claimed gold in the Yearling Colts Championship. All Mydream, owned by Maurizio Catinella, took silver, while Al Aslan, owned by Heike Breddermann, secured bronze.

Ushuaia TMA, owned by Tonino Marinello, won gold in the Junior Colts Championship for two- and three-year-olds. Mekong Moniscione, owned by Marino Toscano, claimed silver, while Bernini Regalis, owned by Pierluca Lecchi, took bronze.

El Draco RA, owned by Czesław Józef Gołaszewski, claimed gold in the Stallions Championship. Abha Ejar, owned by Bayoumi El Khatib, secured silver, while Hermes SCAH, owned by SCAH Arabians SRL, Società Agricola, took bronze.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup embodies the UAE’s vision for advancing the Arabian horse sector by providing international competitive platforms that enable owners and breeders to showcase the finest bloodlines and exchange expertise. These efforts contribute to developing breeding programmes, improving services across the sector and strengthening the sustainability of an industry that attracts considerable worldwide interest.

The championship also underscores the UAE’s leading role in supporting Arabian horses and preserving their authenticity as an integral part of the country’s traditions, cultural heritage and national identity. It further supports efforts to safeguard their bloodlines and maintain their purity.

The Verona leg held particular significance as part of the Fieracavalli international exhibition. Equestrian fairs in the city trace their origins to 1772, while the first horse and agricultural fair was held in 1898. The event became an international exhibition in 1950 and has since continued to attract leading owners, breeders, experts and horse enthusiasts from around the world.

Holding the Italian leg alongside this event provides an international platform for strengthening connections among those working in the equine sector, exchanging expertise and experience, and showcasing purebred Arabian horses and their distinguished standing worldwide. This aligns with the EAHGC’s mission to broaden interest in Arabian horses worldwide.