Dubai Free Zones Council approves Emirati student training initiative

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Free Zones Council, chaired the 36th meeting of the Council, which reviewed a range of strategic initiatives aimed at providing Emirati students with quality practical training opportunities at companies operating within the free zones. The meeting also addressed the development of digital government services, and stronger cooperation among free zones in research, development and innovation, alongside support for future readiness, contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of the emirate’s business environment.

The Council reviewed initiatives aimed at providing Emirati university students with quality practical training opportunities at leading companies operating within the free zones. The initiative focuses on aligning training programmes with priority sectors and future-focused specialisations in coordination with universities, enabling Emirati university students to gain practical experience, benefit from companies’ expertise, and enhance their professional readiness.

The initiatives also enable companies to identify and recruit Emirati talent according to their needs, while creating pathways from training to employment, supporting Emiratisation objectives and the competitiveness of the national economy. The Council commended and approved the initiative, highlighting its role in supporting Emiratisation objectives, developing a future-ready workforce, and strengthening the competitiveness of the national economy.

The council reviewed strategic initiatives and programmes, as well as opportunities to strengthen cooperation among free zone authorities in the areas of research, development and innovation. This includes supporting research centres within Dubai free zones in coordination with strategic partners and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination for research and development.

Preparations for Dubai Future Week, scheduled to take place from 18 to 21 November, were also reviewed. The event aims to attract approximately 10,000 participants through 75 events across five tracks and eight main platforms, bringing together leading experts, innovators, investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and technology leaders to explore the future of key economic and vital sectors.

Under another agenda item, the Council reviewed progress on initiatives aimed at advancing the labour relations regulatory framework across Dubai’s free zones, in cooperation with relevant entities. This cooperation has contributed to completing the development of the digital employment contract, covering services related to the issuance of work permits and the cancellation and amendment of employment contracts, alongside ongoing efforts to activate the residence permit renewal service for employees of free zone companies and authorities.

The Council also discussed the development of a unified framework for safeguarding workers’ rights and ensuring the timely payment of their entitlements. Discussions additionally covered the unemployment insurance system, with the Council directing the relevant technical teams to examine its implementation mechanisms and implications.

The Council reviewed updates on the initiative to develop shared government digital channels, wghich aims at facilitating access to government services through integrated digital channels, enhancing service delivery efficiency and streamlining procedures.

The council further discussed opportunities to connect the services of free zone authorities with these shared digital channels, contributing to an enhanced investor journey and smoother business operations, while preserving the competitive and regulatory advantages of Dubai’s free zones and supporting the objectives of digital transformation and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).