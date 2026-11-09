46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine – Abu Dhabi 2026 began today with specialised training workshops. Organised by the UAE Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group, under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), the event is held under the theme “Ready When Needed. Resilient When Tested.” and runs until 13th November.

The congress opened with five specialised workshops at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and Khalifa University, focusing on developing medical and surgical skills and strengthening the readiness of medical and military personnel to manage casualties and emergencies through practical training, simulation exercises and knowledge exchange.

The training programme includes the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear & Explosive: Field Decontamination & Medical Care Course, aimed at strengthening medical response capabilities during hazardous incidents.

Khalifa University also hosted the ASSET: Advance Surgical Skills for Exploration in Trauma programme, designed to develop advanced surgical skills in managing traumatic injuries. Both courses provide specialised practical training to improve medical readiness for complex emergencies.

The programme also includes the Multi-Agency MCI-Management Tabletop Exercise Abu Dhabi (MIMIC-AD), focusing on coordination and joint medical responses to mass-casualty incidents.

Other workshops cover Regional Anesthesia for Combat Casualty Care, focusing on medical care and pain management in operational environments, alongside specialised burn care training delivered by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi at Khalifa University.

The workshops form part of the congress's scientific programme, aimed at strengthening medical and military capabilities, promoting international knowledge exchange and improving field medical care and emergency and disaster response.

First held in 1921, the biennial congress brings together medical leaders, experts, researchers and practitioners from 120 countries, serving as a leading international platform for military and civilian medicine.

The event is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants and 300 speakers representing over 40 medical and healthcare specialities. Its scientific programme includes more than 700 research abstracts.