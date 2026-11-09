DMCC US business community grows 6.5% to 740 companies

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has announced a 6.5% increase in US companies joining its business district over the past 12 months, bringing its American business community to 740 companies.

Now home to almost half of the estimated 1,500 American businesses operating in the UAE, DMCC has reinforced its position as a leading trade hub for U.S. companies seeking to expand into some of the world's fastest-growing markets.

The continued growth in American businesses comes amid record UAE-U.S. trade and investment ties, with bilateral goods trade reaching USD 39.1 billion in 2025, up 13% year-on-year. U.S. exports to the UAE rose 16.2% to USD 31.4 billion, reinforcing the UAE's position as America's largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa for the 17th consecutive year. The figures underscore the strength of the bilateral economic relationship and the growing commercial opportunities for American businesses seeking to expand their international presence.

Capitalising on this momentum, DMCC concluded its latest Made For Trade Live roadshow in Miami, bringing together American business leaders and industry representatives to showcase opportunities for international expansion through Dubai. The visit also included a dedicated Dubai-Latin America Trade, Investment & Private Wealth Roundtable, strengthening commercial and investment connections between Dubai and the Americas.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: "The economic partnership between the UAE and the United States continues to deepen, with bilateral goods trade reaching a record USD 39.1 billion in 2025. The UAE also remained America's largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa for the 17th consecutive year, reflecting the strength of our commercial ties and the opportunities for businesses in both countries.

"We see this momentum first-hand at DMCC, where our American business community has grown by 6.5% over the past 12 months to 740 companies, almost half of the estimated 1,500 American companies operating in the UAE. Our Made For Trade Live roadshow in Miami, held with the Consulate General of the UAE in Miami and the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, builds on the complementary strengths of Miami and Dubai as gateways to international markets. We look forward to welcoming more American businesses into our community, helping them forge partnerships and expand across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia from Dubai."

Held in partnership with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Made For Trade Live Miami brought together business leaders and industry representatives to explore opportunities for international expansion through Dubai.

A day earlier, DMCC convened the Dubai-Latin America Trade, Investment & Private Wealth Roundtable in collaboration with the UAE Consulate General in Miami. Bringing together representatives from Latin American markets, the roundtable explored opportunities to deepen trade and investment relationships, with a particular focus on private wealth, family offices and international business expansion.

DMCC's American business community spans a diverse range of sectors, including technology, professional services, precious metals and stones, energy, media and marketing, and crypto and Web3. DMCC continues to provide American companies with access to international customers, commercial partners and new growth opportunities.