DET, Dubai Future Foundation expand strategy-first Intellectual Property Clinics to help Emirati founders grow their brands

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) have launched their Intellectual Property Clinic as an ongoing, one-to-one service for eligible Emirati founders, following a successful pilot. The clinics give founders focused, practical guidance before they begin their IP registration process, helping them decide what to prioritise first, and the critical next steps.

For many entrepreneurs, deciding what to protect and how to approach IP registration can be an early-stage challenge. Each DFF-led session begins with the founder’s business, brand and differentiators, helping them identify which brand assets may warrant protection, understand the considerations around trademark classes and ownership, and prioritise the most appropriate next steps for their business.

Rather than starting with a filing form, this approach positions intellectual property as a commercial asset that can strengthen ownership of names, logos, and other brand identifiers and support future investment, licensing, franchising, export and expansion. That matters beyond the founders themselves, as investors and franchise partners increasingly look for clear brand ownership before committing capital or entering a licensing arrangement.

The successful delivery of the IP Clinic in its pilot phase validated the strategy-first model and informed the method that will now be made available to a wider group of eligible entrepreneurs. DFF has developed the supporting clinic materials and delivery framework required for wider rollout.

The IP Clinic is part of the broader Dubai IP Hub, launched in 2024 by Dubai Future Foundation and the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism. As Dubai’s gateway to intellectual property, the Dubai IP Hub supports innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, scientists, artists and researchers protect their ideas and unlock their value, offering guidance and resources from planning and registration to management and commercialisation.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of DET said: “For many entrepreneurs, some of the most valuable assets they create are intangible; their brand, identity and the ideas that differentiate their business. Protecting those assets early can become an important foundation for growth. Through the IP Clinic, we are helping Emirati founders move from awareness to action: understanding what they have created, what may be worth protecting and how stronger ownership can support investment, franchising and expansion. This practical capability-building supports Dubai Economic Agenda, D33’s ambition to develop competitive national SMEs that can scale from Dubai into global markets.”

Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation, at DFF said: “The strongest intellectual property strategies for new businesses begin before an application is even filed. They start with understanding what makes the business distinctive and where its future value may lie. The IP Clinic gives Emirati founders a focused, one-to-one environment to make informed decisions early and translate them into practical next steps, creating the foundations for longer term success and growth.”

The IP Clinic complements existing federal intellectual property registration processes and provides an additional advisory layer before filing, helping founders approach the process with greater clarity around their priorities, documentation, ownership considerations and potential trademark strategy.

The initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and strengthen its position as an international hub for SMEs. By helping Emirati founders identify and take steps to protect their brand assets, the IP Clinic supports clearer ownership that can facilitate licensing or franchising arrangements and expanding internationally. This practical support helps Emirati SMEs build stronger foundations for growth and compete in new markets.

Eligible Emirati founders can register their interest in a one-to-one IP Clinic through: https://www.dubaifuture.ae/ip-clinics/