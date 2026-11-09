UAE win team gold, three individual medals at World School Golf Championship

AGADIR, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE school golf team won the team title and three individual medals at the ISF World School Golf Championship 2026, held at Golf de Tazegzout in Agadir, Morocco, from 2nd to 8th November, with 103 participants from 16 delegations.

The UAE topped the team standings at 10-under-par (-10), ahead of Chinese Taipei (+8) and Morocco (+10).

Aodhan Christopher Fitzgerald claimed boys' under-15 gold at three-under-par (-3), Alexander Rushika secured boys' under-18 silver at 10-under-par (-10), while Anuradha Chaudhuri won girls' under-18 bronze at three-over-par (+3).

Leia Desiree MacCallum completed the four-member UAE team, which finished with two gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

The UAE School and University Sports Federation coordinated the participation with the Emirates Golf Federation, which selected the players and provided technical support.

Organised by the International School Sport Federation (ISF), the championship featured individual and team competitions across the under-15 and under-18 categories, with four rounds of 18 holes each.

The UAE delegation was led by Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Under-Secretary for Sports Development and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Sports and President of the UAE School and University Sports Federation.

The federation said the achievement reflected the progress of UAE golfers and highlighted the importance of developing young sporting talent and strengthening cooperation between the two federations.