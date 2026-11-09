IAEA recognises UAE’s progress in nuclear safety following five years of Barakah operations

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has marked another important milestone in its peaceful nuclear energy programme, as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recognised the progress made by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) in strengthening nuclear safety through lessons learned from more than five years of regulatory oversight of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

The recognition follows an IAEA Peer Review of Operational Safety Performance Experience (PROSPER) mission hosted by FANR, reflecting the UAE's continued commitment to maintaining high standards of nuclear safety, strengthening its independent regulatory framework and embracing international best practices.

Since the start of commercial operations at Barakah's first unit in April 2021, the UAE has continued to advance its capabilities in nuclear safety regulation, building on operational experience, institutional knowledge and international cooperation. With all four units commercially operational since September 2024 and collectively providing approximately 25% of the country's electricity needs, Barakah represents a significant achievement in the UAE's journey towards a safe, secure and sustainable energy future.

The IAEA mission assessed FANR's approach to systematically capturing, evaluating and applying lessons learned from the operational experience of Barakah, including how these insights contribute to regulatory inspections, safety assessments and decision-making.

The international review team highlighted several strengths in FANR's regulatory practices, including its established operating experience programme, clearly defined responsibilities and the integration of lessons learned into management processes. The mission also identified opportunities for further enhancement in areas such as staff qualification requirements, the assessment of human and organisational factors, and systems for identifying and analysing relevant operational experience.

The findings reflect the UAE's commitment to continuous improvement and its proactive approach to strengthening nuclear safety throughout the operational lifetime of its nuclear facilities.

As the UAE's independent nuclear regulator, FANR continues to play a central role in ensuring that the country's nuclear energy programme operates in accordance with national regulations and international safety standards, with the protection of the public and the environment remaining its highest priority.

The PROSPER mission forms part of the UAE's longstanding cooperation with the IAEA and its commitment to international peer reviews, transparency and the exchange of regulatory knowledge and experience.

Through continued engagement with international partners and the application of lessons learned, the UAE remains committed to advancing nuclear safety, strengthening regulatory excellence and contributing to global efforts to ensure the safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy.