ADJD approves new batch of experts, dispute resolution mediators

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Experts, Conciliators, and Mediators Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has approved several decisions to update the rosters of technical experts and civil and commercial dispute resolution mediators, as part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the technical expertise system and ADR mechanisms, in line with approved professional standards and regulations, a step formalised during a committee meeting chaired by Counsellor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Department, where reviewed agenda items and processed specific registration, renewal, and expert applications.

In this context, the committee approved the registration of 12 experts in the roster of practicing experts, following their successful completion of the approved training programme at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy and fulfilment of the prescribed requirements. Additionally, the Committee approved the renewal of registration for 5 experts, thereby supporting the readiness of technical talent and ensuring the availability of specialised expertise required to carry out assigned tasks.

Furthermore, the Committee approved the registration of 12 mediators in the mediator register, after they completed the training programme designed to qualify them to manage mediation processes and settle civil and commercial disputes efficiently and professionally. This supports the shift towards amicable and effective solutions for dispute resolution.

The committee also reviewed 3 requests submitted by experts, examined their contents, and took the appropriate decisions regarding them in accordance with applicable procedures and regulations.