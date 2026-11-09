Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Diwali celebrations in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the Festival of Lights (Diwali) celebrations at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening, 8 November. His Excellency inaugurated the Unity of Lights, illuminating seven beams, each representing one of the seven Emirates and together symbolising the unity and strength of the UAE.

The celebrations were attended by Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, as well as ambassadors, senior government officials, diplomats and community leaders. Among the guests were Dr. Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India, diplomatic representatives from Serbia and the Republic of Korea, and representatives of religious, educational and community organisations.

Upon arrival, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was received by Swami Brahmaviharidas, who welcomed him with a ceremonial garland in keeping with Hindu tradition. A ceremonial band played a fanfare to mark the occasion. His Excellency lit the Diwali lamp and witnessed the traditional Annakut ceremony, while members of the Indian community presented traditional dance performances showcasing the richness of India’s cultural heritage.

Addressing thousands of attendees in the Mandir’s Amphitheatre, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan affirmed that tolerance, harmony and peaceful coexistence are practised daily in the UAE. He said these principles reflect the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose wise leadership enables people from around the world to live in dignity, practise their faith freely, preserve their traditions peacefully and contribute to the prosperity of the community.

Sheikh Nahyan opened his address by greeting Swami Brahmaviharidas, members of the Indian community and distinguished guests, and wishing them all a happy Diwali. He said, “I am delighted to return to the BAPS Hindu Mandir again this year. Each visit brings me great pleasure, and tonight is an especially happy occasion. I extend my warmest greetings to everyone celebrating Diwali, here in the United Arab Emirates, in India, and throughout the world. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to you and your families.”

He added, “Diwali is a celebration of light, hope, and renewal. It reminds us of the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood. These are values that speak to all of humanity, whatever our faith, culture, or background. They remind us that kindness, understanding, and respect bring people together in pursuit of a just and successful society.”

Highlighting the significance of the occasion in the Year of the Family, Sheikh Nahyan said, “This year, as our nation celebrates the Year of the Family, Diwali carries a particularly meaningful message. It brings generations together, strengthens family bonds, and passes cherished traditions and values from parents to children. Strong families sustain strong communities, and strong communities help build a peaceful and prosperous nation.”

Sheikh Nahyan continued, “I was honored, this evening, to inaugurate the Unity of Lights, with its seven beams representing the seven Emirates of our nation. What a beautiful symbol of the unity that gives our country its strength. Together, these lights remind us that friendship and cooperation illuminate the path to a better future for everyone.”

He added, “I was also delighted to light the Diwali lamp and to witness the Annakut, that wonderful expression of gratitude, generosity, and sharing. Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to create this joyful celebration, and congratulations: you have filled this magnificent Mandir with light, color, and the warmth of community.”

Sheikh Nahyan said, “We are a nation where people of different faiths and cultures come together in friendship and mutual respect. In the UAE, the principles of tolerance, harmony, and peaceful coexistence are demonstrated daily for all to see.”

He continued, “This is the vision of our President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Under his wise and enlightened leadership, the United Arab Emirates is a country where people from every part of the world can live in dignity, practice their faith freely, preserve their traditions peacefully, and contribute to our shared community and prosperity. The happiness and joy we experience here tonight is a wonderful expression of that vision.”

Speaking about the friendship between the UAE and India, Sheikh Nahyan said, “Tonight, we are also celebrating the enduring friendship between India and the United Arab Emirates. Our two nations share a long history of cooperation, mutual trust, and common aspirations. But the strength of this relationship is found not only in agreements between governments. It is found in the daily lives of the people who bring our countries together.”

He added, “The Indian community has played an important role in the development and success of the United Arab Emirates. Through your hard work, talents, enterprise, and dedication, you have helped build our economy and enrich our cultural and social life. We value your participation in our national community, and we take great pride in the friendship and understanding that unite us.”

Sheikh Nahyan concluded, “Thank you, my friends, for preserving your beautiful traditions and for sharing their joy so generously with our wider community. I wish you all a very Happy Diwali and a happy and prosperous New Year. May the light of this festival continue to illuminate your homes, strengthen the bonds between our communities, and inspire us all to build a future of peace, friendship, and understanding. Thank you.”

Swami Brahmaviharidas expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his longstanding encouragement and support for the Mandir.

Recalling the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that everyone in the UAE is an Emirati, he said, “Many of you have always called the UAE your second home. Now UAE has become your first home because of the harmony and safety.”

He added that Diwali was a time to light a lamp within oneself as well as outside and spoke of the enduring importance of peace and the Mandir’s role as a place of love, peace and harmony.

The celebrations also featured Annakut, a traditional Hindu festival whose name means “mountain of food”. BAPS women volunteers prepared more than 1,000 sattvic dishes as an expression of gratitude for the year’s blessings. This year’s presentation was inspired by Tricky, a small cockatiel that sought refuge at the Mandir during the first days of the war and was nursed back to health by the Swamis. The story inspired a display of birds associated with different deities, symbolising devotion, wisdom, courage and harmony.

The Annakut display also featured food creations inspired by Atlantis, Etihad Rail, the Year of the Family and Dubai Miracle Garden, alongside crafted peacocks and swans and freshly baked cakes prepared by devotees. In the spirit of seva, or voluntary service, the sattvic food will be shared with community members, workers in labour camps and other groups in need. The Consul General of India also volunteered at the Prashad Counter, serving visitors.

The five-day Festival of Lights runs from 6 to 10 November and welcomed more than 30,000 visitors in its first two days. Since its inauguration, the BAPS Hindu Mandir has welcomed almost five million visitors from more than 100 countries, offering them a place to experience Hindu traditions and connect with people from various cultures and communities.