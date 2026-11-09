Sharjah exhibits 27 ancient Mleiha coins in Milan exhibition

MILAN, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) is participating in the "Ages of the Ancient World" exhibition, organised by the Prada Foundation in Milan, Italy, through March 1, 2027.

The Authority has contributed 27 archaeological artefacts—specifically ancient coins discovered at the Mleiha site—joining collections from international institutions to examine trade networks and cultural exchanges across the Mediterranean Basin, East Africa, and Asia from the 8th century BCE to the 8th century CE.

The partnership extends beyond the exhibition to encompass joint research, including contributions to the exhibition's peer-reviewed publication, academic collaboration through the Sharjah Journal of Archaeological Studies, and a specialised scientific symposium. Excavations at Mleiha, one of the most prominent archaeological sites in the southeastern Arabian Peninsula, continue to provide essential evidence regarding the region's historical economic, social, and civilisational ties.

Eisa Yousif, Director General of the Authority, noted that participating in this international initiative aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to document the region's history through physical discoveries. Dr Saeed Abdullah bin Yaarouf added that analysing these coins within comparative frameworks offers deeper insights into the ancient monetary circulation systems and economic relations of the southeastern Arabian Peninsula.