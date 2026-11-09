Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition opens tomorrow with record international participation

DUBAI,9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference 2026 opens tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre and runs until Thursday.

Organised in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and China EV100, the event is expected to draw more than 18,000 visitors. More than 100 local and international companies, authorities and organisations will take part, alongside over 20 business partners and around 120 speakers from the transport, technology and energy sectors.

Exhibitors include Al Ghurair, Al Habtoor, Al-Futtaim, FUSO, MINI, Xiaomi, EXEED, Zeekr, smart, XPeng, Mitsubishi, Makita, Al Rostamani and Al Wathba Insurance, along with energy, electric mobility and technology specialists such as EcoRide, Eleky, WeRide, SAVI and QVolt.

The exhibition covers electric cars for personal use, mass transit and electric logistics, autonomous vehicle technology and smart safety systems. Visitors can also attend technical demonstrations and test drives and see the latest advances in battery technology, fast and ultra-fast charging, energy management, smart charging, technical solutions that improve the efficiency of electric vehicles, and the infrastructure that supports wider adoption. They can also explore the options and solutions available in global markets.

The event brings together decision-makers, industry leaders, investors and experts to review the future of electric, smart and sustainable mobility, explore opportunities for cooperation and investment, and create direct links between companies, suppliers and investors.

Over three days, the conference will address the use of artificial intelligence in transport systems, autonomous driving, ultra-fast charging networks, the electrification of transport and logistics fleets, and the policies and legislation that support sustainable mobility.

The first day includes sessions on the future of electric mobility, AI in airports and logistics, eco-friendly taxis, and smart transport and autonomous driving. It also hosts the UAE-China Industrial Cooperation Forum on green and smart mobility, which will examine industrial partnerships, the exchange of expertise and the development of future mobility solutions.