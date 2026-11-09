Mohammed bin Rashid: 'UAE Government Annual Meetings serve as annual national checkpoint to review our priorities, evaluate our performance, examine challenges, achievements'

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE Government Annual Meetings represent an annual checkpoint for the nation to review priorities, evaluate performance and examine challenges and achievements.

Commenting on the latest edition of the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The UAE Government Annual Meetings serve as an annual national checkpoint, convening the UAE’s top 500 government officials to review our priorities, evaluate our performance and examine challenges and achievements. Our goal is to work as one team to fulfil the aspirations of our people.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added: “Under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has established itself as a benchmark for progress and growth, a model of strength and steadfastness, and a shining example of economic, government, military and political resilience. A brighter future lies ahead as our flag flies higher.”

The UAE Government Annual Meetings have brought together 500 federal and local government leaders and officials to review national priorities, assess key achievements and challenges, and align government visions and plans for the next phase of comprehensive development to further reinforce the UAE’s leadership and competitiveness.

Serving as a national platform for institutional alignment, the annual event tracks government progress to foster a more agile, efficient and future-ready governance system that operates as one team to fulfil the aspirations of the community. The Annual Meetings reflect the UAE’s vision of reinforcing full integration across entities to turn strategic directions into cohesive action plans that accelerate delivery, enhance performance and drive comprehensive and sustainable development.

Launched in 2017 under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Government Annual Meetings convene the UAE’s senior leaders, ministers and government officials to align government action nationwide. It provides an annual forum to address development priorities and actively involve all national sectors in guiding the nation’s development agenda.