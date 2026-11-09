Ministry of Interior postpones vehicle licensing limit for residents pending further review

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with its commitment to listening to public feedback and considering the needs of different segments of society, the Ministry of Interior has announced that it will postpone the limit on the number of vehicles residents may license under Article 89 of the new Implementing Regulations of the Traffic Law, pending the completion of a review and approval of the appropriate regulatory requirements.

The review will consider the rights of vehicle owners, the needs of families and investors, and how vehicles are used, including classic, rare and luxury vehicles.

The Ministry of Interior emphasised that public feedback and suggestions are central to improving legislation and enhancing quality of life, while protecting rights and taking different interests into account.